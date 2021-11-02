An eye on the herds: CPW monitoring for chronic wasting disease

So far, area deer and elk populations have been largely spared the ravages of chronic wasting disease — but Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants a better sense of its prevalence on the Western Slope.
The fatal neurological disease is caused by a prion, or non-living protein, and afflicts animals such as deer, elk and moose. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD for short, has been seen in Colorado game for several years, but now CPW is seeing an increased spread of the disease in the northern part of the state, said Jamin Grigg, the senior wildlife biologist for the agency’s Southwest Region.
“We have higher prevalence rates basically north of I-70, but have started to have some detections in the southern part of the state and have recently, in the last couple years, in the Montrose area,” he said. “It’s still really low prevalence, less than 1%, but it has been detected.”
For that reason, CPW identified specific deer and elk hunts during rifle season and notified hunters licensed for specific hunt codes that they are required to have the heads of harvested animals tested for CWD.
Certain other hunts are listed as voluntary testing.
CPW is still gathering data and results from this year’s testing are pending the completion of rifle seasons.
As of May, however, the disease had been found in 40 of 54 deer herds; 16 of 43 elk herds and two of nine moose herds. CPW says that the estimated proportion of sampled animals that are infected appears to be on the rise.
“We would just encourage hunters that if the hunt they have a license for is a mandatory testing unit, to get their animals tested,” Grigg said. “It is very helpful for us in determining CWD prevalence across the region and getting a good statistical sample.”
Ungulates can contract the prion disease from soil where the prions live. They can spread it to other deer and elk through nose-to-nose contact, by leaving their saliva on plants other animals then eat, or when they die and decompose in an area where others graze.
The prion essentially creates “holes” in the brain, Grigg said.
Although there is no known case of CWD spreading from an animal to a person who eats its meat, eating infected animals is discouraged. “For health and safety concerns, we recommend not eating that meat,” said Grigg.
There is no cure for CWD, so CPW tries to keep rates low.
“What we as an agency do is try to manage populations to maintain low rates of chronic wasting disease. One of the main ways CWD is spread is by concentrating animals. If animals get really concentrated, where we have a lot concentrated into small areas, that is one of the ways it can spread,” said Grigg.
“That is one of the reasons we don’t usually feed deer and elk in Colorado. We don’t want to unnaturally congregate them like that.”
CPW monitors for several types of disease wildlife can contract, such as pneumonia in big horn sheep, which can be contracted from domestic livestock, or viral hemorrhagic diseases like bluetongue, which was recently found in two dead Alamosa-area mule deer.
If you see a game animal that does not look healthy, report it to CPW.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signs of CWD include: drastic weight loss; stumbling/lack of coordination; listlessness; drooling, excessive thirst or urination; drooping ears; loss of fear of humans. These symptoms alone do not provide a definitive diagnosis.
Bluetongue virus usually kills deer within a few days. Some signs of hemorrhagic disease include lethargy; lack of response to presence of humans or other animals and disorientation. The afflicted deer may foam at the mouth, bleed from the nose and have a swollen tongue with a blue tinge, as well as sores or lesions.
Other signs are multiple dead deer, especially near water; dead animals during fall and fluid under the skin or inside the chest or belly of a harvested animal.
The Montrose CPW office can be reached at 970-252-6000.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.