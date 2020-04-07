Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and new members of Montrose City Council have been elected. All results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
Roy Anderson, with 2,999 votes, won the District III seat (four year term) over David White (1,782 votes).
“I am so excited, and it’s reassuring to know that the community supports the things we’ve been doing for the past four years. I’m just overwhelmed at the support,” Anderson said. “I really want to express my thanks to all the people who helped me, it was a huge team effort during the campaign and it was a lot of work, but clearly it paid off and I’m just thrilled to be able to serve the people of Montrose for another four years.”
Dave Frank, with 1,740 votes, won the District IV seat (four year term) over William Bennett (1,090 votes), Merri Brennecke (1,079 votes) and David Stockton (793 votes).
“I’m just really proud and humbled that the citizens of Montrose have trusted me to lead them for the next four years,” Frank said. “Looking forward, I plan to make sure we continue to be one of the positive and guiding examples of a vibrant community in Western Colorado.”
Barbara Bynum, with 2,438 votes, won the at-large seat (two year term) over Yvonne Meek (1,022 votes), Ed Ulibarri (796 votes), Charli Oswald (400 votes) and Paul Arbogast (218 votes).
“I am really honored for the opportunity to represent the citizens of Montrose for another two years,” Bynum said. “I thank them for trusting me to make good decisions on behalf of our community… Right now we’re having some tough times, but I know our community is strong and resilient, and I know we’re going to come out of this stronger than before.”
A city council public meeting is scheduled for April 13 with current city council members as well as newly elected council members. The new council members will be sworn in at the next regular city council meeting on April 21, and a new mayor will be selected by vote of the council.
The ballot also included a question regarding the franchise agreement between the City of Montrose and Black Hills Energy. There were 3,280 votes for the measure and 906 against.
All ballots had to be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, after they were mailed out on March 16. Results will become official after the canvas of votes is completed.
The return rate of this election was 41 percent, with city voters returning 5,007 of 12,204 issued ballots.
