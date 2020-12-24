Angels are providing Christmas to Montrose children and families this month through the Cobble Creek Angel Tree Program.
The Angel Tree Program began 12 years ago, seeing more traction and growth each year. This year, the program’s reach rose exponentially.
“We served 323 kids this year, which is 70 more than last year,” Project Co-chair Jim Hoffman said. “We provided 150 families with food cards. It took a lot of effort, a lot of money, a lot of time by everybody.”
Cathy Hoffman, co-chair of the program board, said that the project couldn’t have been so successful without the help of businesses throughout the community.
“It took the effort of all eight agencies who sent them to us,” Cathy said.
“All of the Stone House and Stone House pizza staff were so helpful. It took major efforts on the part of the employees of Black Canyon bank, Timberline Bank, Community bank, Anglers, the realtors were amazing, too.”
Multiple Montrose organizations supplied referrals to the program, including Dolphin House and Haven House.
Dolphin House takes care of children who are victims of abuse, going as far as helping to support the family members who are not the abusers.
The organization assists law enforcement in getting statements from the children, such as their personal experiences.
Cathy said Dolphin House has “a very warm and child-friendly environment” within which they have children visit with specially trained professionals who work and talk with the children.
Their on-site forensic room allows them to gather evidence.
Haven House is a safehouse for children, but also for mothers or fathers who lost their homes due to homelessness and alcohol, among other factors.
Haven House Executive Director Rose Verhuel said the process for getting in was a careful one.
“We first give them an orientation, where we let them know they have to be drug and alcohol free.”
Each family living at Haven House received a $100 food card.
The Hoffmans said that Safeway already knew about the cards, so they knew what to honor and what not to honor when families made their grocery runs.
Verhuel said that the families, and especially the children, were excited to open their gifts on the 25th. For many of the children, this would be the largest Christmas they had ever experienced.
“Each of these programs is pretty phenomenal, and the community is fortunate to have them,” Cathy said.
Jim said the Angel Tree board never knew the names of the children they were facilitating donations for, just the information about the children: age, sex, any clothing, shoes, jackets, or needs, and finally gifts.
“We stayed away from electronics because they can come with expenses that the parents sometimes can’t afford,” Jim said.
Some children were in need of bedding as well.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
