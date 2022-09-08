Purchase Access

First responders successfully rescued a woman who had fallen into the fast currents of the Uncompahgre River Wednesday afternoon.

Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said the woman was fly-fishing near the Old Chipeta Trail (the general vicinity of the River Landing Shopping Center, where Hobby Lobby is located), when she slipped, fell and was carried downstream about 300 yards.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

