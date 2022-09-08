First responders successfully rescued a woman who had fallen into the fast currents of the Uncompahgre River Wednesday afternoon.
Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said the woman was fly-fishing near the Old Chipeta Trail (the general vicinity of the River Landing Shopping Center, where Hobby Lobby is located), when she slipped, fell and was carried downstream about 300 yards.
The fire district implemented its swiftwater rescue response protocol and dispatched responders from all three substations, including two rescue swimmers. They quickly located the woman and got her to the banks, unharmed. She did not require any medical attention.
“It takes a coordinated response from all three places just due to access points on the river,” Rowan said. “We also rely heavily on law enforcement response.”
He said crews were positioned at different locations along the river and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department assisted in finding the correct location.
“We’re glad it was a positive outcome,” Rowan said.
Fast-moving water can challenge even accomplished swimmers and the speed of the water matters in even in relatively low depths.
Swiftwater survival techniques include pointing your feet downstream so you can push off rocks and other debris and keeping your head above water. Do not fight the current, but swim downstream slightly and cross current — not upstream. Try not to panic. Attempt the whitewater float position — on your back, arms outstretched, feet up and facing downstream. Try to keep toes and face out of the water.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone