This year has been a tough one for most due to COVID-19. As the holidays approach, the folks at Tayshen Automotive are stepping up again to help the community.
In its 11th year, Tayshen Automotive, 105 Eaton Ave., Delta, will hold its annual food drive now through Nov. 24. This effort also has customers enjoying $1 off for every non-perishable food item brought in on any service. The food collected will be donated to the Delta Food Pantry. Tayshen will also donate $1 to Abraham Connection for each donation.
This annual event started as a basic food drive, owner Jami Taylor said. In 2016, the Abraham Connection portion came into play. To get more people involved, they also added in the matching dollar discount to customers. This provides some incentive, and saves some money, Taylor said.
Last year, they collected 2831 cans and sent off a check for $2,831 to the Abraham Connection, said Taylor.
This year, they are shooting for 3500. In 2018 they collected 1,111 and last year they more than doubled it. Taylor said she believes they will be able to hit this goal. She also recognized that there are many who have financial worries due to COVID-19 and its fallout.
Growing up without much, Taylor said she believes when you are in a position to give back, you should for whatever calls to you. Taylor enjoys giving back to the kids in the community, animals and giving/ providing food to others.
“Nobody should go hungry,” Taylor said. “There’s no reason for anyone to be hungry. … It’s feeding more than just their bodies, but also their souls.”
With so many struggling, Taylor said, let’s see how everyone can help together. You can help others, and an unexpected benefit is feeling good yourself, she added.
Delta Food Pantry has seen an uptick in need in September, said Mary Pfalzgraff, co-director of the Delta Food Pantry. There are some items they can always use. That includes: peanut butter, tomato products, canned meat, soup and cereal. All these items are provided to everyone who comes in looking for help.
With the donation from Tayshen that helps the overall budget and the organization is now able to buy milk, eggs, flour and sugar for everyone; items that Pfalzgraff feels all families should have access to. They are essential to any household, she added.
“Tayshen is a God send,” Pfalzgraff said, adding there is no postal food drive this year which has been hard. “(This food drive) is the biggest food drive and we depend on it. We really appreciate it. It’s a very generous gift that they give.”
This food drive also helps the general population become aware of the food pantry and the hope it will translate into helping more people, she said, adding the community has been very generous.
The Delta Food Pantry is adhering to all COVID guidelines which includes wearing masks and bringing the food to the folks in need.
So far Tayshen has collected over 1,000 food items. Taylor emphasised that everyone is in need of support, and she encourages everyone to give where they can as this is the only way the community will get through this.
For more information, call 970-874-8739.
