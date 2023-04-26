Annual National Technical Honor Society award ceremony recipients full list

These Olathe High School students earned professional certificates in Microsoft Office. From left, Dezirin McClellan, Christopher Brink, Ibrahim Sekhar, Lizzy Corn, Kaylee Mautz. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
On Monday, April 24, Montrose High School hosted theirs and Olathe High School's students along with their families for two award ceremonies.
The first honored around 60 high schoolers who received certifications in multiple industries. The second ceremony inducted seniors from both schools into the National Technical Honor Society and awarded some students Career and Technical Excellence Awards.
All recipients for the three honors are listed below.
Industry Certifications:
These individuals earned one or more Adobe Certified Professional certifications: Natasha Duncan, Hayley Eldridge, Devyn Johnson, Caden Kay, Onyx Preuschl, Tatum Dyer, Vivian Encarnacion, Andrew Jutten, Riley Kettell.
These individuals earned between one and six ASE Auto certifications: Jake Butler, Kamryn Collins, Jeovanny Roman Valdez, Oscar Cisneros, Jesse Distel, Dallas Willshire.
These individuals earned one or more Autodesk User certifications: Hunter Gurule, Ally Metzger, Aaron Simpson, Maiya Wagner, Teagan Kulbeth, Joseph Simo, Kaden Tanner, Samuel Walker.
These individuals earned one or more certifications in Microsoft Office: Gadiel Castillo, Ruby Crane, Danyelle Gleason, Connor Gregory-Clutts, Christopher Mock, Isela Ortega Quintero, Tashi Sherpa, Trey Svensen, Colton Ward, Aiden Copley, Katherine Dupre, Yesenia Gonzalez, Trinity Huff, Jose Nieto-Zavala, Gabrielle Parkison, Micah Simpson, William Taylor, Yadira Alcaraz, Christopher Brink, Lizzy Corn, Marlee Fenske, Kaylee Mautz, Eli Mock, Luke Robertson, Bailey Smith, Angelina Bollinger, Kathrynne Combs, Leium Fairclough, Mariah Leaverton, Dezirin McClellan, Guadalupe Reyes, Ibrahim Sekhar, Cash Thomas.
These individuals were honored by the National Restaurant Association: Gabriella Bratcher, William Taylor, Jordyn Hanvelt, Alaina Wright.
National Technical Honor Society Inductees:
Oscar Cisneros, Connor Bell, Yesenia Gonzalez, Lucas Motley, Yaphet Reyes-Powell, Aaron Simpson, Gadiel Castillo, Lucero Mireles-Rodales, Alexander Radovich, Tashi Sherpa, Altan Brown, Jennifer Gutierrez, Joseph Simo, Micah Simpson, Logan Files, Alise Hardie, Samuel Walker, Tanner Carroll, Avery Kimble, Aimee Hancock, Bethany McCracken.
Honorary Members of NTHS: Bill Bell, Ashley Piatek, Bryant Hunter, Brian Simpson, and Jayna Simpson.
Career and Technical Excellence Awards:
These students received Excellence Awards in the agriculture programs: Amelia Balzarini, Sheldon Collin, Braxdon Brown, Karlee Brack, Shandra Findley, Ty Taylor.
These students received Excellence Awards in the automotive program: Jake Butler, Jeovanny Roman Valdez, Jesse Distel.
These students received Excellence Awards in the business programs: Addison Bogart, Giovani Deltondo, Jose Nieto-Zavala, Kathrynne Combs, Junior Reyes, Bailey Smith, Stephanie Carroll, Jesus Jimenez, CJ Brink, Lizzy Corn, Raegan Schenck.
These students received Excellence Awards in the construction program: Yadhira Cortes, Cash Thomas, Beau England.
These students received Excellence Awards in the hospitality program: Alejandro Gonzalez, Seth Hasse, Brandon Grijalva, Brianna Tracey.
This student received an Excellence Award in the multimedia program: Andrew Jutten.
These students received Excellence Awards in the Project Lead the Way engineering program: Hunter Gurule, Teagan Kulbeth, Leslie Owens, Kyle Whitcomb, Victor Ibarra Sanchez, Ally Metzger, Maiya Wagner.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone