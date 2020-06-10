The City of Montrose will continue its annual Spring Cleanup tradition by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on June 19 and 20.
Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex. Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location that will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The annual event is normally held in April to coincide with spring, however, due to suggested social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cleanup was postponed to June.
Items that will be accepted include landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings and limbs less than six inches in diameter), scrap materials, electronics (without glass screens) and appliances. A fee of $20 each will be charged for appliances containing Freon.
Items that will not be accepted include: routine household trash, hazardous materials, paint, electronics with glass screens and tires.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, anyone participating in the event is required to wear a proper face mask and observe social distancing of six feet while at the drop-off site. Individuals not wearing a mask will be turned away.
The city will offer limited special collection services when personnel and equipment are available. Fees for this service begin at $15, plus equipment and labor. Call 970-240-1480 to schedule or for additional information.
More information can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.