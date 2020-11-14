The calendar is closing in on Thanksgiving Day and those who organize the annual Thanksgiving dinner in Montrose are reminding the public to reserve a meal for delivery or pickup this year.
Montrose Community Dinners volunteers are this year forced to take their operations mobile, because COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes preclude the traditional sit-down meal at Friendship Hall.
Volunteers will still be doing prep work inside the hall, but will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks, Community Dinners media volunteer coordinator Kevin Kuns said. Organizers are in frequent contact with Montrose County Public Health.
“We put in every extra effort we can. We’re spreading out in Friendship Hall so we can be prepping away from other people,” he said.
“If things get worse in a week and the county feels worried, we will use the guidance of the county and the health department. Right now, they feel with all the precautions we put in place, it feels like we’re going above and beyond,” Kuns added.
“We want to do this. There are a lot of people who need this meal, for many reasons.”
This year, instead of coming into the hall for a full Thanksgiving dinner, people should proceed to the Montrose County Fairgrounds (1001 N. Second St. from the Friendship Hall side or 1036 N. Seventh St. from the Event Center/San Juan Bypass side) and follow a route that will be designated with orange cones or similar markers. Volunteers stationed outside the building will hand off meals.
Additionally, volunteers will be delivering meals to the homes of those who request them in advance, as well as to other locations. Kuns said Montrose Community Dinners is eager to deliver meals to businesses whose employees must work on Thanksgiving and he encouraged businesses to order up some food for their workers.
The key is to request, by Nov. 22, meals for delivery, or, for pickup, to reserve the appropriate number of meals. The organizers will be taking meal reservations for pickup up to the day of the event, but still need to have an idea of how much food to prepare; therefore, a reservation is requested. Visit montrosecommunitydinners.com to have a meal delivered, or to reserve one.
“With this whole new way we’re going to have to do business, with COVID, the more who can call in orders or go online, that would be easier,” Kuns said.
Donations are critical each year, but especially this year, since the bulk of contributions are received from people walking into the door for a meal on Thanksgiving Day, which won’t be happening this time.
Montrose Community Dinners spends between $12,000 and $14,000 on buying the food it prepares and serves.
“We still need all the donations people can afford,” Kuns said.
Montrose Community Dinners could also do with about two dozen more volunteers. To donate or volunteer, visit the above-listed website. Donations can also be mailed to Montrose Community Dinners, P.O. Box 3540, Montrose, CO 81402.
Some parts of the Thanksgiving Day meal event will remain the same — you still get turkey and all the trimmings, just no pie this year, because the donated baked goods involve too much handling and, therefore, risk. “It’s the same awesome food we’ve had every year,” Kuns said.
“We’re very prepared for it, as long as things don’t get dicier with COVID. We’re not being rogue … we want to pull this off if we can because of people who are probably looking forward to it, for whatever reason.
“We’re ready to roll.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
