Black Bear Pass rollover

A vehicle rolled over Wednesday on Black Bear Pass. 

 (Photo courtesy of San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

Black Bear Pass in Telluride was closed on both sides Wednesday after a single-vehicle accident on “the stairs” portion of the trail by Ingram Falls.

All traffic, expect, motorbikes, is being turned around or re-routed on the east side. The person in the vehicle wasn’t thought to be seriously injured. Bridal Veil Road in Telluride remains open.

