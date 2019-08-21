Black Bear Pass in Telluride was closed on both sides Wednesday after a single-vehicle accident on “the stairs” portion of the trail by Ingram Falls.
All traffic, expect, motorbikes, is being turned around or re-routed on the east side. The person in the vehicle wasn’t thought to be seriously injured. Bridal Veil Road in Telluride remains open.
