The remaining defendant indicted in a federal drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and will be sentenced Sept. 22, according to U.S. District Court records.

Eric Thomas by his late-May plea admitted being part of a conspiracy that brought significant quantities of methamphetamine from Denver into the Montrose area, as part of a scheme headed by Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

