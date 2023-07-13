The remaining defendant indicted in a federal drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and will be sentenced Sept. 22, according to U.S. District Court records.
Eric Thomas by his late-May plea admitted being part of a conspiracy that brought significant quantities of methamphetamine from Denver into the Montrose area, as part of a scheme headed by Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr.
Abachiche has since been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for his role in the crime. Codefendants Anya Abachiche, Mykah Mahaney, Jessie French and Robert Burnett have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and await sentencing hearings set for August. Mariah Wilkes, who was charged locally, is serving four years in prison for distribution. Mark Cawthon, charged locally with a drug offense, is set for arraignment Aug. 1.
According to information from Thomas’ plea agreement, he knowingly involved himself in a conspiracy involving 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. As the document lays forth, Abachiche fell under a Drug Enforcement Administration and 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation in 2021, as authorities investigated reports he was bringing significant amounts of meth and the synthetic opioid fentanyl into Montrose, which he would hand over to associates such as Thomas for street-level distribution. Thomas and others would then transfer money back to the Denver area to people Abachiche had recruited.
During the course of the investigation, agents made controlled buys from Abachiche,whom they arrested on a Garfield County warrant in a Grand Junction hotel parking lot in November of 2021.
They determined he had been staying in a hotel room rented by a woman, who told them she hadn’t known Abachiche long, and who turned over two backpacks she said belonged to him.
After securing a search warrant, agents searched the bags and found 629.5 grams of meth and 1,814 fentanyl pills, the plea agreement document says.
After Thomas’ name surfaced in the investigation, agents secured a warrant to track his phone and stopped his vehicle Dec. 18, 2021, on the interstate between Denver and Grand Junction. They located 220.6 grams of meth and 185 fentanyl pills, the plea document also says.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone