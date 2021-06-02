City councilors voted unanimously during Tuesday evening’s regular meeting to approve Anthony Russo to fill the District II city council seat left vacant by Dave Bowman.
Bowman resigned earlier this month, citing obligations with his work on the Montrose Summer Music Series.
Russo was appointed on a vote of 3-1 and City Councilors Barbara Bynum, Dave Frank, Doug Glaspell and David Reed thanked all applicants for taking the time to apply and for their interest in serving Montrose. Bynum encouraged the applicants to apply for the upcoming City Planning Commission vacancy.
In accordance with the charter, the District II seat will be on the ballot for the 2022 General Municipal Election.
Russo previously served on the planning commission from October 2015 to February 2021, where he held the position of both vice chair and chairman during his service. The new councilor is currently serving on the DART Board and was an active participant in the comprehensive planning process, according to his application.
In addition to his work in promoting economic development in the region, Russo said he wants to help support, promote and manage the growth of the City of Montrose. Since joining the Planning Commission in 2015, Russo knew he wanted to eventually serve on the city council.
Russo earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA in marketing and since then has worked for the World Trade Center in Denver, worked closely with Region 10, the Small Business Development Centers, Manufactures Edge, Montrose Economic Development Corporation, DART, OEDIT, DOC, USDA, FDA and Engage in an effort to grow local businesses and spur economic development.
While the new councilor will hold the seat for only a year, he hopes to work on issues facing Montrose, such as managing the growth of the community while “respecting where we come from,” the low availability of housing, loss of employers in the area, empty buildings in the downtown area and the lingering impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, according to his application.
“I truly love our city and understand the challenges we are facing and the opportunities that exist,” said Russo in his letter to city councilors. “With my experience, I hope I can make a positive impact and become a valuable member of the already strong team that is in place.”
Russo thanked city councilors and everyone present during Tuesday night’s meeting for the opportunity to serve.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.