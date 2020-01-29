Appeal being filed in Norwood child deaths case

One of five people to be charged in the deaths of two girls in Norwood is appealing his conviction, with formal appeal brief due in April, according to Colorado Judicial Department records.
A Montrose jury last year convicted Ashford Archer of two counts of child abuse resulting in death and as an accessory to helping Frederick “Alec” Blair conceal the car in which the bodies of Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts were ultimately found.
Archer was sentenced to 24 years in prison and filed notice of appeal July 23, 2019.
Archer belonged to a spiritual group purportedly led by Madani Ceus, whose trial is now underway in Gunnison. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths; the children’s mother, Nashika Bramble, was convicted of the same charges last year and is serving life in prison.
Another group member, Ika Eden, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial for child abuse resulting in death.
Blair, who owned the property in Norwood where the children’s bodies were found in 2017, was last year sentenced to 12 years in prison as an accessory to a crime; he had earlier taken a plea deal that dismissed charges of child abuse resulting in death.
According to testimony given in multiple court hearings, Ceus encountered Blair at a Grand Junction truck stop in May of 2017, and inspired him to join her movement. He invited her and other group members to stay on his Norwood farm, where they prepared for the end of days.
Blair’s testimony painted Ceus as the ringleader, who, he believed, controlled his fate; she needed to be obeyed so that his soul would not be “reaped.”
Ceus eventually declared the girls were impure and could no longer be fed with anything she prepared, he testified.
Archer was convicted of child abuse resulting in death and as an accessory, for helping Blair place a tarp over the car where the children died. The crime was discovered Sept. 8, 2017, when Blair’s father and a friend, concerned over reports they were hearing, visited the property.
The children’s bodies were partially mummified and pathologists could not pinpoint a cause of death, but testified starvation, dehydration and overheating were likely factors.
At trial, prosecutors presented Archer as a ranking member of the group, who had responsibility toward the two girls, a contention his defense denied, while also arguing there was no evidence to prove he knew they were not receiving proper care and nourishment.
Archer at his sentencing hearing said he thought Bramble was taking care of her children. His attorney Matthew Schultz at the time said Archer was convicted merely because he was an adult and was on the property.
Prosecutors however said Archer was responsible for assembling the group and had known what was happening, but did not act. They had sought a total of 70 years for Archer.
Archer’s trial attorney, Scott Reisch, said immediately following the verdict that his client would appeal. During trial, the defense hammered experts in isotopic forensics that had been put on the stand, contending the science was so unreliable as to be inadmissible, and that tests results used to show starvation had been “fudged.” It was also argued that Colorado law does not establish Archer had a legal duty with respect to the children’s fate.
The notice of appeal document from July is for now restricted to case parties; the opening brief is due April 14. The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, in part because Ceus’ trial is not complete. The appeal will be handled through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Reisch, who no longer represents Archer, said he is confident the case will be remanded, based upon the legal issues raised and preserved in pretrial motions and during proceedings.
“I’ve never had (a case) where they can’t tell you when it happened, where it happened. I’ve seen cases not be filed until they could determine cause and manner of death. … This is the one that has bugged me since that verdict came down,” Reisch said.
“Here, they are saying it’s homicide, but they really have no idea how these children died, none whatsoever.”
