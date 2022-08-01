Purchase Access

An Olathe police officer involved in a double-fatal collision in 2018 did not turn on his emergency lights soon enough to qualify for governmental immunity from a lawsuit, the Colorado Court of Appeals found.

Olathe Police Officer Justin Hice and the Town of Olathe were sued over the deaths of Walter and Samuel Giron, who died after Hice, who was chasing a speeder, struck their van as it turned on U.S. 50 in 2018. The local district court ultimately dismissed the suit, finding that Hice and the town were protected under the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

