An Olathe police officer involved in a double-fatal collision in 2018 did not turn on his emergency lights soon enough to qualify for governmental immunity from a lawsuit, the Colorado Court of Appeals found.
Olathe Police Officer Justin Hice and the Town of Olathe were sued over the deaths of Walter and Samuel Giron, who died after Hice, who was chasing a speeder, struck their van as it turned on U.S. 50 in 2018. The local district court ultimately dismissed the suit, finding that Hice and the town were protected under the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act.
The Colorado Court of Appeals on July 28 sent the suit back to the Montrose District Court with an order for it to be reinstated, however, finding the defendants did not qualify for immunity.
On July 3, 2018, Hice was pursuing a speeding driver on U.S. 50. Walter Giron was driving a van, carrying passenger Samuel Giron. When Giron turned from northbound U.S. 50 onto South 12th Street in Olathe, Hice’s patrol car struck the van.
Samuel Giron, 54, died at the hospital that day. Walter Giron, 61, died July 6, 2018. Hice was severely injured.
The District Attorney’s Office in 2019 declined to bring charges, finding — based on an investigation that included crash reconstruction and speed calculations — that Hice hadn’t violated the law. The office’s no-file letter stated Giron had begun his turn without enough time to complete it.
Peace officers must obey traffic laws, with limited exceptions in the event of emergencies that allow them to speed if they do not endanger life or property and slow before going through stop signs and stop lights — when “audible or visual signals” are used.
If they don’t meet the statutory standards, then under a 2003 Colorado Supreme Court ruling (Tidwell v. City and County of Denver), governmental immunity can be waived.
The question the appeals court considered in the Giron family’s suit was whether immunity applies when a peace officer is chasing someone who is breaking the law, but only activates lights or sirens for part of the pursuit.
“The answer to this question is no,” the July 28 appellate ruling states.
The Giron family’s suit asserted that Hice either had not activated his lights or sirens, or, even if he had, he still drove in a manner that endangered life or property.
As summarized in the ruling, on July 3, 2018, Hice was patrolling on U.S. 50 when he clocked a white Toyota going 70 mph in a 55 mph.
He flipped around to chase the car, reaching speeds of 103 mph as he closed in on the intersection at 12th Street, where Giron was waiting to turn onto 12th Street. The car Hice was chasing passed; Giron then proceeded with his turn.
Hice swerved to avoid the Giron van, but struck it at an estimated speed of 75 to 80 mph.
The Girons’ survivors sued Olathe and Hice after the men’s deaths. In dismissing the suit, the Montrose District Court determined that, although Hice had not immediately activated his lights and sirens, they were on for between five and 10 seconds prior to the crash and “that was sufficient time to alert other drivers in the vicinity to take care.”
The Giron suit stated that Walter did not have time to react because Hice’s vehicle was traveling too fast and its lights were not on, or weren’t turned on in time to allow for anyone to see and react to them. The plaintiffs argued the relevant time in question was the entire 34 seconds prior to the crash — the amount of time Hice was, by his body camera footage, exceeding the speed limit.
The Court of Appeals found the Giron plaintiffs had sufficiently preserved that issue. The three-judge panel said the Montrose District Court applied incorrect legal standards when it found that Hice and Olathe were entitled to immunity.
“Based on the plain language of (statute) — an exception to the waiver of immunity under section (statute) — an officer is not entitled to immunity when he does not activate his emergency lights or sirens for the entire time he exceeds the speed limit and is in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator of the law,” the appellate judges said.
They further found that an officer has discretion to not activate lights and sirens while in pursuit, as long as the officer is trying to verify whether a traffic law is actually being broken. However, once the officer determines that someone is breaking the law, that discretion ends. “Lights or sirens must be activated once the officer exceeds lawful speeds or engages in the other privileged conduct specified (under statutory exemptions),” the appellate panel found.
In the Giron matter, no one disputed Hice was chasing someone who had actually violated the traffic laws. The pursuit began once he started following the speeding vehicle, with about 36 seconds elapsing between then and the collision with the Giron van.
According to the earlier Montrose District Court findings, Hice turned his lights on about 25 seconds into the pursuit. Also, a forensic analyst testified Hice had told her he didn’t turn on his sirens because it interferes with his radio.
According to testimony in the district court, as cited in the appellate ruling, Hice had said he has a “personal policy” of turning on his lights when he hits about 80 mph.
Seven witnesses who were in vehicles Hice passed that day testified they had not seen his emergency lights on. A retired police officer who was behind the Giron van testified that he was certain the lights were on as Hice approached the intersection.
“The District Court discounted the testimony of seven drivers and credited the testimony of the retired officer,” the appellate ruling states. “This led the District Court to determine, applying an incorrect legal standard, that because Officer Hice’s emergency lights were activated for at least five to 10 seconds prior to the accident, other drivers had ‘sufficient time’ to react, and thus Officer Hice and Olathe were entitled to immunity.”
That is not the case, the order states.
“For Officer Hice and Olathe to be entitled to immunity, Officer Hice would need to have activated his emergency lights or sirens the moment he exceeded the speed limit during his pursuit of the white Toyota.”
Hice’s “personal policy” concerning when to activate lights and sirens when he is speeding in pursuit of a lawbreaker is not enough to qualify him for immunity, the judges found.
“To hold otherwise would allow operators of emergency vehicles, in their own discretion, to decide when to activate their sirens or lights, contrary to the plain language of the statute.”
The appeals court further found that, for purposes of jurisdiction under the state’s governmental immunity law, Walter and Samuel Giron’s injuries resulted from the operation of an emergency vehicle. Because Hice and Olathe are not protected by governmental immunity, the plaintiffs have sufficient causal connection to allege the defendants are liable for the injuries.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.