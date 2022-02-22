A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of a former Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s suit, which had argued he was fired for activity protected by the First Amendment.
Brad Lamb sued in U.S. District Court in 2015, alleging he was retaliated against for complaining about racism and sexism in a text to the former Delta Police chief, a friend of his.
The MCSO defendants included former sheriff Rick Dunlap and former undersheriff Adam Murdie as well as Lamb’s former supervisor, Sgt. Jason Grundy, and Ben Halsey, a lieutenant. They argued Lamb was fired for causes having nothing to do with the text message.
Lamb’s suit was dismissed, but he filed an appeal in 2019 that was heard in September of 2020.
On Feb. 17, a three-judge panel the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Lamb’s suit.
Their order, signed by Judge Nancy Moritz, says that Lamb’s text “vaguely” alleged racism and unprofessionalism at the MCSO and didn’t oppose an illegal employment practice, as would have been required for it to have been protected activity under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Therefore, his claims under Title VII and the Colorado Anti Discrimination Act protections failed.
The text message further did not involve a matter of public concern, therefore, his First Amendment claims also failed. Even if it had involved a matter of public concern, the defendants sued as individuals were entitled to qualified immunity “because the law was not clearly established that he message involved a matter of public concern.”
Lamb, formerly of the Delta Police Department, began working as a deputy for MCSO in 2014. He was supervised by another deputy, who according to Lamb’s legal filings made repeated racist remarks, including comments about Mexicans in front of a female Hispanic deputy.
Lamb informed Taramarcaz, who supervised both him and his supervising deputy. The reported racism continued all the same; the Feb. 17 ruling states the supervising deputy and Taramarcaz were eventually disciplined.
Lamb eventually texted Robert Thomas, the former Delta chief stating: “Just wanted to stay in touch. REALLY big mistake coming to work here. Racism, good ole boy, no professionalism. Let me know if you and (wife) are still up for poker.”
During his deposition, Lamb said it was a private message and a “statement,” not a complaint, the intent of which was to seek guidance on what he should do.
The MCSO leadership somehow learned of the text message and in early 2015, Dunlap initiated an internal investigation of possible policy violations by Lamb — contacting another agency and “communicating defamatory opinions” about the MCSO.
As part of this investigation, Lamb provided a detailed statement concerning racist and sexist conduct. The next day, Murdie handed Lamb a disciplinary report that said he’d engaged in unbecoming conduct by publicly criticizing the agency. Lamb was suspended for one day and the report went into his personnel file.
Lamb garnered other disciplinary action, including how he handled an incident in which a person was threatening suicide. Grundy found he’d been insubordinate by first clearing from a call then ignoring radio traffic and inserting himself back into the call without informing anyone.
The agency also dinged Lamb for the way he’d handled a minor part of the paperwork; Lamb reportedly admitted he should have included a header on it, but did not because he didn’t respect Grundy as a supervisor.
Lamb was further written up for improperly completed reports and accused of filing an affidavit without having Grundy review it, although Lamb said Grundy hadn’t asked to review it.
After these incidents, Halsey recommended firing Lamb and Murdie agreed. Lamb was terminated Sept. 15, 2015.
Lamb subsequently sued alleging retaliation under Title VII and the Colorado Anti Discrimination Act. As well, he claimed he was retaliated against for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Murdie was dismissed from the suit, but the claims against Grundy proceeded with respect to one of the disciplinary actions. The claim against Dunlap also was allowed to go forward for his conduct concerning Lamb’s termination.
The defendants then sought summary judgment on the remaining claims.
The U.S. District court granted judgment to the MCSO, finding Lamb hadn’t established retaliation. It also granted judgment to Grundy in his individual capacity concerning Lamb’s First Amendment claims; further, the court dismissed the official capacity claim against Grundy.
Dunlap was also granted summary judgment, with the District Court rejecting Lamb’s argument that he would not have been fired, were it not for the text message. The court instead found the infractions in Lamb’s employment record were sufficient grounds for his termination.
Lamb’s appeal argued the claims should not have been dismissed and that he also was improperly denied leave to amend his initial complaint.
The 10th Circuit decision held that Lamb only asserted protected activity in his text to Thomas and that he had waived any argument that other conduct was protected.
Lamb needed to establish the text message was protected opposition to an unlawful employment practice.
“We agree with the District Court that it does not,” Moritz wrote in the Feb. 17 order.
Although the definition of a good-faith belief that one is opposing discrimination is broad, it “is not boundless.” Although Lamb’s text may well have “touched on issues” Title VII addresses, more is required, the order says.
To be protected conduct, opposition has to be directed at an unlawful employment practice of an employer and not discrimination by a private individual.
For the 10th Circuit panel, Lamb simply did not establish that the text message opposed an unlawful employment practice and thus, the message was not protected activity. Because of that, Lamb could not establish a prima facie case of retaliation, the 10th Circuit found.
The court also disagreed with Lamb’s argument that the District Court erred in finding the individual defendants hadn’t violated his free speech rights.
There is a five-prong test used to determine whether a public employer like a sheriff’s department violated an employee’s free speech rights.
As listed in the order, these are: whether the speech was part of official duties; was about a matter of public concern; whether the government’s interests in efficient public service are enough to outweigh the employee’s free speech interests; whether engaging in protected speech motivated adverse employment action, and whether the employer would have made the same employment decision even without the protected conduct.
“Although the District Court determined Lamb could not establish the fourth and fifth steps … we resolve Lamb’s First Amendment claims at the second step,” the 10th Circuit order says.
Lamb’s text to Thomas was not a matter of public concern and therefore, isn’t shielded by the First Amendment.
“To be sure, Lamb was a deputy sheriff and he sent text messages to a close friend, the police chief at this former place of employment. We agree with Lamb that racism and unprofessionalism in a public entity — particularly in law enforcement — can be matters of public concern, in a general sense,” the order states.
However, the examination of those statements with respect to protected activity concerns whether the speech was primarily in Lamb’s role as a citizen or as an employee, the order goes on to explain. Just because speech, in this case the text message, could have been of general interest does not make it protected speech.
“The speech must be motivated, in some way, ‘to disclose misconduct.’ … On that score, Lamb’s speech falls short,” the judges wrote, finding that the text mostly pointed to personal regret for accepting the job at MCSO. The order also says Lamb’s intent was that the text remain private, which “undermine(s) any suggestion” that the primary goal was to raise a matter of public concern.
“The lack of a constitutional violation is also fatal to Lamb’s official-capacity claim against Dunlap,” the order states.
To overcome a qualified immunity defense, a plaintiff must also establish that the defendants had violated a clearly established law. (A right is considered clearly established when an official would understand his or her conduct violates a right, the order says.) Lamb’s text did not establish that, the 10th Circuit found, reiterating that the text was not addressing a matter of public concern as it is legally defined.
The caselaw Lamb asserted was not particularized enough to his circumstances to establish the text as a matter of public concern and further, the court’s independent review of case law could not find any instance in which a private text to a friend involved a matter of public concern.
