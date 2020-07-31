Appeals court to hear argument in ex-deputy suit

Oral argument has been set for a former sheriff’s deputy’s appeal to overturn the earlier dismissal of his wrongful termination suit.
Brad Lamb sued in federal court over his 2015 termination from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. He alleged violations of his First Amendment rights and said he was retaliated against for complaining of racism and sexism within the agency, in a text he sent to his former boss at the Delta Police Department.
Lamb’s suit named former sheriff Rick Dunlap, former undersheriff Adam Murdie and Lamb’s previous supervisor, Sgt. Jason Grundy.
The defendants in filings said Lamb was fired for good reason, including insubordination, and not because of his text.
The U.S. District Court in 2019 granted the defendants summary judgment.
Lamb, who maintains he was fired over the text he set off-duty, and for complaining about another person’s alleged sexist and racist comments, appealed that ruling to keep his suit alive.
The appeal argues that Lamb has presented sufficient evidence for a jury to hear, and that it is proper for a jury to determine matters of factual dispute.
The matter was set for oral argument Sept. 22. The hearing is to take place remotely via Zoom, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
