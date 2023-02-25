Appeals court upholds $546K judgment in 2018 tractor crash; oral arguments were heard in Montrose

Colorado Court of Appeals Judges Jaclyn Casey Brown, W. Eric Kuhn and Jerry N. Jones conduct a question-and-answer session for almost 200 high school students in October, 2022. The hearings took place in the Montrose Pavilion auditorium as part of the Colorado Judicial Department’s Courts in the Community program. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The District Court did not commit reversible error in its rulings in a Delta County civil case over who was liable for severe injuries a Crawford man sustained in a 2018 crash.

Last December, the Colorado Court of Appeals —which heard arguments in the case before an audience of area high school students in Montrose last fall — affirmed the trial verdict that was favorable to Cecil Norrid.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?