Appeals court upholds $546K judgment in 2018 tractor crash; oral arguments were heard in Montrose

The District Court did not commit reversible error in its rulings in a Delta County civil case over who was liable for severe injuries a Crawford man sustained in a 2018 crash.
Last December, the Colorado Court of Appeals —which heard arguments in the case before an audience of area high school students in Montrose last fall — affirmed the trial verdict that was favorable to Cecil Norrid.
Norrid, who was traveling at or near speed limit after sunset on Colorado 62 in December 2018, struck Adam Carpenter’s tractor from behind as the tractor traveled at about 15 mph. The tractor’s taillights were not operating, although according to court argument, Carpenter hadn’t realized the lights had quit. The tractor lacked proper reflective placarding.
Norrid fractured 11 of his ribs, his sternum, was concussed, suffered a collapsed lung, and was left with fluid around his heart and lungs. He spent 24 days hospitalized, 14 of them in intensive care.
He then sued for negligence and won an award of $546,000 at trial in the local District Court.
On appeal, Carpenter through appellate attorney Frank Patterson argued the jury should have been instructed about the presumption of negligence which holds that a driver who rear-ends another vehicle is presumed negligent.
The appeal further argued Norrid had been negligent for “overdriving” his headlights: using low beams that illuminated about 100 feet ahead of him when he would have needed almost twice that distance to stop in time and avoid hitting the tractor.
Carpenter also asked the Court of Appeals to find trial Judge Mary Deganhart erred in a pre-trial order that had allowed testimony from a state trooper. The trooper, who had responded to the crash, was going to be allowed to testify, however, he was not going to be permitted to express an opinion about fault or cause. Deganhart reversed that order on the day of trial, however, finding Trooper Patrick Averett could testify as an expert as to what the law is, whether there was a violation and whose fault the crash was.
“We are unpersuaded,” the three-panel Appeals Court wrote in its Dec. 8 decision, as to the question of Averett’s testimony.
Deganhart had reserved until trial a request to strike Averett's testimony as an expert, but granted Carpenter’s bid to prevent him from offering opinion as to fault. She heard additional argument on the second day of the trial as to what opinions Averett could provide. After, Deganhart concluded that, if the trooper was qualified as an expert, he could “speak to his opinions about why this accident was the result of both drivers’ actions … (or if) it was in his opinion due to careless driving.”
When allowed to respond to questions about his report of driver actions, Averett said the report was marked that Carpenter’s behavior was careless, because he was driving a tractor with no taillights.
A question before the appeals court was whether this testimony usurped the function of the jury, in terms of finding and assigning fault. Because the trial court explicitly said it was reserving its determination as to whether Averett would be considered an expert witness, any opinions he was going to give were “likewise undetermined,” the order affirming judgment says.
“Thus, we can’t agree that the trial court’s oral ruling at trial completely departed from the prior ruling.”
In any event, Deganhart acted on proper grounds when she reconsidered her ruling, the appellate judges also found:
“ … we disagree with Carpenter that Trooper Averett improperly usurped the jury’s role.”
The defense had clarified his testimony on cross-examination; Averett didn’t testify as to the legal standard of “careless driving,” and he did not testify that the carelessness itself had caused the accident, nor offer testimony that Norrid wasn’t also negligent.
The jury also was told it could disregard the trooper’s testimony, the order states.
Regardless, it also said, Averett’s testimony was harmless: the traffic report states Carpenter had the driver action of careless driving and was admitted, yet Carpenter did not challenge its admission. The report further states that Everett’s finding as to driver actions was only his opinion.
“Indeed, Carpenter also essentially testified that he was careless,” Appeals Judge Eric Kuhn wrote in the order, with which Appeals Judges Jerry Jones and Jaclyn Brown concurred. They noted that at trial, Carpenter said “yes, that was careless” when Norrid’s counsel asked if driving after sunset with taillights off was careless.
The appeals court said the time of the accident was indisputably after sunset and that Carpenter had also conceded his taillights must have been off. Averett’s testimony was not the only evidence presented during the weeklong trial.
The appeals judges therefore couldn’t conclude Averett’s testimony had influenced the outcome or fairness of proceedings.
The Court of Appeals also rejected Carpenter’s dispute over jury instructions. Deganhart properly denied his proposed instruction concerning negligence as to travel speed in light of conditions; the appeals court said she correctly ruled that part of the proposed instruction was redundant.
Carpenter on appeal also argued Deganhart was wrong to have provided a negligence per se instruction to the jury when it came to taillights and slow-moving vehicle emblems.
The instruction as given did not take the issue of what caused the accident out of the jury’s hands, per the order. Instead, the instruction said that if the jury determined Carpenter violated one of the statutes, the violation could only be considered if the jury also found that it was a cause of the injury Norrid claimed. The instruction meant Norrid had to prove not only that Carpenter was negligent, but that his negligence caused the damages.
The Court of Appeals also shot down Carpenter’s challenges as to his presumption of negligence instruction not being given to the jury. Deganhart found the case facts did not support it because Norrid wasn’t following too closely, and also because he didn’t even know the tractor existed.
Carpenter through his attorneys also challenged the trial court’s decision to disallow one of his witnesses to testify as an expert in accident reconstruction. This, he argued, was highly prejudicial, because the witness would have testified as to whether Norrid was “overdriving” his headlights, and whether the use of low beams at 60 mph was reasonable.
But Carpenter didn’t specify what that testimony would have been, or why it would be significant and thus, “these contentions are conclusory.” Further, Carpenter could have presented the argument in other ways, per the order. The order said even if limiting that witness’ testimony had been in error, it would have been a harmless one, rather than reversible.
The Montrose Daily Press recently obtained the unpublished order affirming judgment. Norrid’s District Court trial attorney Keller Caubarreaux said it had been a long road for his firm's elderly client.
Carpenter’s counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“He (Norrid) is very happy with the result,” Caubarreaux said. “This case could have been resolved much earlier, for less, but the insurance carrier insisted they were not at fault.”
Caubarreaux said Norrid had exhibited patience throughout the process, which saw delays due to COVID restrictions. Norrid continues to deal with complications, the attorney said.
“This is an emotional case for us. Every case matters, for sure. … It felt really good to have something like this happen. From our perspective, the just thing happened, even though it took so long,” Caubarreaux said.
“This is one of those cases I will not forget.”