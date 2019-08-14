Those looking to serve the city in a hand-on way may apply for a position on the Historic Preservation Commission.
The City of Montrose is currently accepting applications for a vacancy with a term expiring March 2022. Applications are available at city hall, 433 S. First St., on the City of Montrose website cityofmontrose.org or by phone at 970-240-1430.
The deadline for applications is close of business Monday, Aug. 26.
The current vacancy has a three-year term. The person appointed to this position would be finishing up the remainder of this term.
Those interested in the Historic Preservation Commission can reside in the city or surrounding area. The Montrose City Council appoints members to the Historic Preservation Commission.
