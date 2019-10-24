It’s that time of year again to honor local educators.
The Montrose Education Foundation recently announced that it’s accepting nomination packets for Teacher of the Year. The MEF is accepting applications for the 2020 Teacher of the Year award until Thursday, Nov. 7.
Each nomination will be reviewed by the Montrose Education Foundation and those nominees who meet the selection criteria will be recognized at the American Education Week Reception, hosted by the Montrose Education Foundation from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.
An elementary, middle and high school-level teacher will be selected later in March 2020.
The Teacher(s) of the Year will each receive a $500 award, presented by Alpine Bank andwill be encouraged to apply for the Colorado Teacher of the Year.
This award recognizes licensed classroom teachers for the significant contributions they make to their schools, district and their community. The nominees are individuals who:
• Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn;
• Have the respect and admiration of students, parents, community and colleagues;
• Play an active and useful role in the community as well as in their school; and
• Demonstrate high levels of academic achievement for his/her students.
Students, parents, community members and colleagues are encouraged to nominate their “outstanding” teacher.
Nomination packets can be found at the MCSD office, 930 Colorado Ave., or downloaded at the Montrose Education Foundation’s website at montroseeduca
