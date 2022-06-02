April Heard to head WHAFV-Warrior Center

April Heard of Montrose was named last week to lead the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
As executive director, she will oversee the operations of the Warrior Resource Center which is located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose.
“She’s done a tremendous job moving us forward,” said Randy Havens, president of the WHAFV board.
Former executive director Mike Trickey will be involved in a mentoring role, said Havens in helping Heard make the transition.
Heard has been with the WHAFV since October 2017 as event/fundraiser coordinator, social media-website manager and also coordinated the Freedom Sings USA Colorado music therapy program now in its third year. The annual concert and veterans retreat is in early July.
Heard, an Army veteran, moved to Montrose in 2015. She grew up in rural Georgia, raised six children and is grandmother to five. She comes from a military background. Both grandfathers served in WWII; her father was a Vietnam War combat veteran, and she has a nephew and grandson who are in uniform.
“I have a passion for our military, veterans and their families,” said Heard. “We want to help military families and vets with anything they need.”
Heard has been involved in many volunteer organizations and collaborative nonprofits and is engaged with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping injured veterans, their caregivers, and veteran families. More than 12 million families have been reached by the Woodruff Foundation.
Heard has started the process to becoming a veteran benefit specialist.
The WHAFV was founded in 2012 to provide outreach and support for veterans in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Gunnison, Hinsdale, and San Miguel counties.
