Have you been counted in the 2020 U.S. Census? If not, you might hear a knock on your door this month as U.S. Census Bureau employees obtain responses at households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. As part of its Stop the Knock campaign, the Census Bureau will send out Census takers to ensure every American, including residents of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands is counted.
“Building on our successful and innovative internet response option, the dedicated women and men of the Census Bureau, including our temporary workforce deploying in communities across the country in upcoming weeks, will work diligently to achieve an accurate count,” U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said. “The Census Bureau’s new plan reflects our continued commitment to conduct a complete count, provide accurate apportionment data, and protect the health and safety of the public and our workforce.”
The Census Bureau began mailing paper questionnaires in mid-April to homes that had not yet responded. Citizens who have not completed the Census still have time to do so before the bureau visits their residence by mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, responding to the online questionnaire at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish. The government has set up online and phone platforms in 13 languages.
Completing the questionnaire online must be done in one sitting as there is no way to save the progress.
One person, age 15 or older, from the residence can respond to the Census. The Census will ask for general information about each person living there and how everyone is related, their sexes, ages and birth dates.
Identifying Census Takers
Census takers are members of the local communities hired to go door-to-door. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. They will also have a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does.
If no one is home when the Census taker arrives, he will leave a notice with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Why the Census Matters
It happens once every ten years as mandated under the U.S. Constitution for the government to run a census of the population in the United States as of April 1 of that year. From the data, the government determines the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years. Funding goes toward services like fire stations, schools, clinics and representation for the community.
According to a 2020 Census PSA, the data is also used by nonprofits to inform services, by businesses to create jobs and by students for school projects.
Currently, Coloradans have a self-response rate of 66.3%, which is above the current national average of 63.1%.
TABLE: Census Self-Response rate by city (as of Aug. 5)
|City
|2020
|online
|2010
|Cedaredge
|67.8%
|24.2%
|75.1%
|Delta
|66.8%
|32.5%
|68.3%
|Hotchkiss
|54.9%
|34.5%
|72.8%
|Montrose
|68.7%
|48.6%
|70.1%
|Naturita
|45.2%
|28.1%
|56.0%
|Olathe
|47.6%
|18.8%
|61.8%
|Ouray
|31.2%
|20.1%
|41.1%
|Paonia
|57.2%
|28.0%
|68.4%
As of Wednesday, Delta County’s self-response rate was 63.5%, which is less than the 2010 Census response rate of 64.5%. Almost half (30.8%) of responses were completed online. Montrose County’s self-response rate was 66.1% with 46.3% of respondents answering online. The county already has a higher response rate compared to the 2010 Census of 65.9%.
The door-to-door operation is scheduled to conclude Sept. 30.
As of Aug. 3, 93 million households, nearly 63% of all households, have responded to the 2020 Census, according to a Census Bureau press release.
For the most up-to-date Census information, look through the interactive response map.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.