Area highway projects will delay traffic

Travelers on U.S. 550 should expect delays and allow extra time to reach their location next week on Red Mountain Pass and also 6 miles north of Ridgway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing drain pipe installation and wall reconstruction on the pass Sept. 9 and 10. Also Sept. 9 and 10, CDOT is repairing a bridge north of Ridgway at Chaffee Creek. There, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., motorists will encounter one-lane, alternating traffic, with full stops.
On Red Mountain, crews will be replacing a 24-inch diameter steel drainage pipe under the highway.
To expedite the work—and the project’s completion—contractor Oldcastle SW Group will be holding traffic for 30-minute intervals throughout the two days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to remove the old pipe and install the new drainage structure. The project site is located at milepoint 90, 2 miles south of Ouray.
Traffic will likely be delayed beyond 30 minutes, as queues are cleared in each direction. Travelers are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly and check the roadwork updates on CDOT’s traveler information site at cotrip.org/map.htm#/roadWork.
Oldcastle began work at this final project site on July 27. The following information details the work sites involved in this project:
550 south of Ouray (MP 90): Late July — October 2020
• Single-lane, alternating travel and a 10-foot width restriction, 24/7
• Daytime single-lane traffic will be controlled by flaggers, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; nighttime controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
• Work involves retaining wall removal and replacement of two failing roadway sections with a crib wall system; follow-up highway surface repair and installation of a new inlet and drainage culvert
Colorado 145 north of Rico (MP 49.5): This project is complete.
Work involved removing the existing retaining wall material below the edge of the roadway in two locations; installing micro-piling and concrete pile caps with new back-fill material to secure the slope; highway surface repair; guardrail replacement
Colorado 145 north of Dolores (MP 24.5). This project is complete.
Work involved a ‘deep patch’ repair of the roadway and installation of a new rock buttress that provides slope stability underneath the roadway; guardrail replacement.
