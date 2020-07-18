Area sheriffs aim to educate, not cite people for violating state mask orders, but will respond to trespass complaints

Sheriffs in the 7th Judicial District will not be directly patrolling for violations of the governor’s new mask mandate.
Instead, they will be responding to complaints from businesses that are required to only admit people who are wearing face coverings when customers do not comply and then refuse to leave when asked.
“The bottom line is, the way the governor wrote this up has thrown the responsibility onto property owners to enforce it,” Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said. Jackson spoke in the stead of Sheriff Gene Lillard, who was out of the office Friday.
“His threat to them is the possible loss of their business permits. If they ask somebody to leave (their business) because they don’t have a mask, that’s what they’re doing to protect their license to operate.”
Governor Jared Polis on Thursday issued an executive order requiring everyone 10 and older to don a face covering when going into public buildings and businesses. Medical and other exemptions are written into the order.
Polis, who as recently as last week said he was uncertain how a mask mandate might be enforced, issued the latest executive order over COVID-19 as the state’s novel coronavirus cases increased.
Those who violate the order can be subject to civil or criminal penalties, the latter of which could come into play if, for example, a person who enters a business without a mask does not leave when asked.
“If the person refuses, that’s where the trespassing comes in. It’s the same thing as if somebody comes into a business without a shirt or shoes, or something like that,” Jackson said.
“If it goes to that point and (owners) call us, we’ll come and take the least aggressive enforcement possible. We’ll try to explain that it’s not the business owners’ fault. They are just trying to protect their own business. We’ll try to convince the people to leave. If they choose not to, we’ll issue a summons for trespassing.
“But, are we going to go hunting people down? No.”
Sheriffs in neighboring counties are approaching the issue the same way.
“It’s a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service kind of deal. … A business owner has the right to decide people’s conduct in their business. We would definitely respond to that,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, referring to a business owner’s complaint of trespassing.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said he does not know of any jurisdiction that would be conducting active patrols for mask-order violations.
“I don’t know a law enforcement agency that has the manpower or ability, or that want to drive around and police individuals wearing masks,” Taylor said.
The DCSO also would respond to disturbances caused by people who attempt to enter businesses without wearing masks and then do not leave.
“We would respond to the disturbance, not necessarily the mask issue,” Taylor said.
“The way I feel about it is that we in Delta County value our constitutional rights and our western Colorado way of life. We feel like the Delta County community is responsible for their own decision-making concerning health and safety, neighbors, friends and families,” he added.
“Although we encourage everyone to follow Gov. Polis’ order and any and all public health orders, the sheriff’s office will not be issuing citations for civil orders and that includes wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Taylor said the proper venue for masks and social distancing would be county health departments.
One business operating in Delta County, Delta-Montrose Electric Association, has decided to close a satellite office in Read because of rising tensions over the mask issue.
DMEA Chief Operating Officer Virginia Harman said there have been a few instances in which people coming into the Read office have been unwilling to wear masks, or have been “verbally confrontational” about it.
This week, a DMEA customer who was not wearing a mask reportedly became confrontational with another customer, who entered the Read office wearing a mask.
“It was escalating. We decided we were going to close it now. There’s been some tensions about wearing masks, not wearing masks,” Harman said.
“For the safety of our members and employees, we decided to close.”
The Read office, which had been open two days a week, is temporarily shuttered.
“In light of the governor’s order, we decided it was best to close that office and avoid the potential threat,” Harman said.
Services remain available at the payment kiosk in Read, as well as online, by phone, or at the Montrose headquarters. Masks are required at that facility.
“We ask the citizens of Delta County to respect those persons and businesses that are requiring masks,” Taylor said.
“Businesses are mandated to require them. …We’re asking people to respect their rights as business owners and if they don’t agree with it, they need to shop somewhere else and not cause any disturbance.”
The governor’s order applies to all businesses and any building open to the public, although, as Taylor noted, there are health exemptions.
In a statement issued after he spoke with the Montrose Daily Press, Taylor also responded to questions about carrying a concealed weapon while wearing a face covering as directed by Polis. He said doing so is not criminal violation.
Polis has the authority to issue the mask mandate, according to Article IV, Section 2 of the state constitution as well as the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, a spokesman for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said.
“Executive orders have the full force of law in Colorado. The governor has this authority in the state constitution,” said Lawrence Pacheco, the spokesman.
Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry will be meeting with county and public health officials next week to discuss mask enforcement policies, but that the idea is to focus on education before citations.
Ouray County was a few days ahead of the state’s mandate, in requiring masks to be worn inside businesses.
“It is a concern that we are ensuring we are doing everything legally,” Perry said. “We’re going to be discussing an ambassador program. We want to try to attain voluntary compliance before law enforcement. If we can achieve that, we’ve met the goal.”
Masters was as blunt as Polis was previously when it came to the subject of mask-use.
“If everyone had worn a mask for eight weeks (at the start of the pandemic), we wouldn’t have any outbreak. Then we better all wear a mask. I think it’s going to get bad. We’re going to be kind of in for it. I don’t want to catch that. I don’t want people in my town spreading it,” he said.
“Wear a damn mask. It’s that simple. I have employees who wear it 12 hours a day. If they can, and if doctors and nurses can wear one 12, or 13 hours a day, you can wear it when you go into a store. There’s no damn excuse not to do it.”
People who don’t want to wear a mask can stay home, or out of shops and buildings open to the public, Masters said.
“Suck it up, get it done, and we’ll get through this,” he said.
Jackson said that the MCSO has to respond to complaints it receives and act when conduct rises to the level of trespassing. Deputies will try to convince people who object to being told to mask up or get out that a store’s owners or managers are just doing what they are required to do.
“And I hope that everyone works together to get through this,” he said.
Jackson also said he understood people’s frustrations.
“I truly believe people have had about enough of all this and some people are accepting it with a ‘We’ll get through’ it attitude. Other people are getting really tired of being told what to do. If this continues, we’re going to have issues,” he said.
Jackson said the mask mandate might have caught some people off guard, because they though conditions were improving and that Polis’ newest order suggests his earlier ones were not as effective as thought.
The sheriffs in Hinsdale and Gunnison counties were out of the office Friday and could not be reached for comment about the mask ordinance.
