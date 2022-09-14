Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On Monday, Diana Robles shared a picture she’d snapped on Imogene Pass and told her friend she would call to let her know about the rest of her trip.

That call from the 28-year-old Yuma, Arizona, nurse, would never come. When Robles’ friend began making calls she was eventually put in touch with Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?