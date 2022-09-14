On Monday, Diana Robles shared a picture she’d snapped on Imogene Pass and told her friend she would call to let her know about the rest of her trip.
That call from the 28-year-old Yuma, Arizona, nurse, would never come. When Robles’ friend began making calls she was eventually put in touch with Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck.
Robles, her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Jeep tour driver Don Fehd, in his early 70s, were all deceased.
Their 2022 Jeep Gladiator drifted off the edge of Ouray County Road 361, also known as Camp Bird Road, as it headed toward Ouray from the Yankee Boy Basin. The vehicle went over the side of a drop-off, crashed to the bottom, then rolled down a rocky bank, throwing Fehd as it rolled and landed on its top, according to preliminary reports from the Colorado State Patrol.
Fehd came to rest near the banks of Canyon Creek.
Robles and Figueroa-Perez remained in the Jeep, but also died in the crash.
Hollenbeck, who released the victims’ names along with information about Robles’ last picture, said the Jeep went down about 200 — 250 feet. The CSP confirmed the initial plunge was 100 feet down the cliff and then approximately 140 feet down the embankment.
The official cause of death for all three is pending autopsies, which will be conducted by Dr. Dean Havlik a Mesa County pathologist.
Why the Jeep went off the edge of the road was still being investigated. Vehicle recovery efforts took place Tuesday.
Robles worked at Yuma Regional Hospital, Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck also said a friend who worked with Robles was waiting for her to call her with details about how her trip went. When the friend did not receive the call and could not reach Robles, she became concerned. The woman also saw a social media post about the crash and began making calls, ultimately being directed to Hollenbeck, according to the coroner.
“It’s definitely a tragic event,” CSP Sgt. Justin Hice said Tuesday.
Monday’s crash marked the second recent vehicle fatality on the Ouray County roads popular with sightseers and outdoors enthusiasts. On Sept. 5, a man from Mesa, Arizona, died and his wife was injured when their ATV tipped and rolled several hundred feet near Imogene Pass.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone