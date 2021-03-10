The United States Army took possession of a “substantial amount” of military-grade explosives found in Montrose County and has launched a probe, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard reported Wednesday.
No arrests have been made, although the Army is reportedly eyeing a person of interest.
Last month, a person using a metal detector discovered military-style containers on property in the county, Lillard said, declining in the interests of the investigation to specify the location.
Inside the metal containers, responding deputies found C-4 or similar explosives, wrapped in cellophane.
“It was a substantial amount,” the sheriff said. Again, he was unable to provide the amount of explosives found, because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“There may be a possibility there was a U.S. Army soldier involved in this. It appeared to have been stolen from an Army base, either here in the U.S. and/or overseas,” Lillard said.
Deputies and Army investigators think that is a possibility because of the way the materials were packaged, he said.
The explosives were separate from blasting caps or other ignition devices. “Where they were at, they were not a harm to the public or other people,” Lillard said. However, the explosives were accessible for use and they are illegal to possess.
“This is a military-grade explosive. You cannot even possess dynamite and blasting caps without proper authorization. People in the United States can’t just go buy C-4,” Lillard said.
Upon discovering the explosives, the MCSO contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit based at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs. Lillard said a team from that unit took custody of the cache and notified the Criminal Investigation Command at Fort Carson, which then took charge of the investigation.
“It was concerning to all involved to have that around in Montrose County,” Lillard said.
