Around the State
Editor’s note: The following is being republished with permission from The Denver Post. Read the full stories on denverpost.com.
COVID-19 plasma research well underway in Colorado as Trump fast-tracks wider use
Five months before President Donald Trump fast-tracked its emergency authorization as a COVID-19 treatment, an infusion of convalescent plasma at a Colorado hospital may have helped save Ned Steffens’ life.
Steffens, 65, was admitted to Boulder Community Health with COVID-19 on March 30. His wife brought him in with a 104-degree fever. Doctors placed him on a ventilator that same day.
A few days later, with her husband in the intensive care unit, Stephanie Steffens, 49, was asked whether she would approve an experimental transfusion of convalescent plasma from a COVID-19 survivor. Doctors hoped antibodies developed by the donor while fighting the respiratory disease would boost his ability to fight and survive.
She said yes.
On April 13, Ned was taken off the ventilator. On May 3, he was discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at an apartment in Longmont.
“I think it was a good decision to do it and it very well, literally, could have made the difference between life and death,” Ned Steffens said, “but it’s hard to know” for sure.
Steffens’ case and other like it illuminate the debate over the efficacy of plasma infusions in treating the disease that has killed more than 177,000 Americans. Trump’s order over the weekend makes it easier for coronavirus patients to access plasma than the experimental process used by Steffans, but medical experts, including those with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, say there is still not enough evidence to prove it works, let alone determine how much is needed and when it should be administered.
Denver-area companies such as Terumo BCT, which makes plasma-gathering equipment, and local medical institutions including Children’s Hospital Colorado, which collected the plasma that was donated to Steffens, have been in the thick of convalescent plasma research since the pandemic’s early days in Colorado — and likely will continue to be as the treatment moves into its next phase.
Outbreaks don’t justify breaking up Denver’s homeless camps, expert says
Denver officials cited outbreaks of Hepatitis and Shigella when they resumed homeless sweeps last month, but a national expert and a local advocate say the numbers of positive tests health officials have disclosed to The Denver Post don’t justify the actions.
The city also cited a fatal shooting downtown as a factor in clearing out a nearby encampment of people experiencing homelessness, even though police still can’t say whether the shooting was connected at all to the gathering that was cleared out just a week later.
Still, Denver Public Health Director Bob McDonald stands behind the actions and said the overall conditions at encampments support his decision to break them up.
City officials cleared out another encampment Tuesday as protesters shouted profanities at police and city officials. Another sweep is scheduled for Wednesday.
There is a Hepatitis A outbreak in Colorado — and in Denver — but it’s not new, nor is it on the rise.
The outbreak began in September 2018 and peaked almost exactly a year later, according to data collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Since then, the number of cases reported has declined, averaging less than a single reported case statewide each week of 2020.
Denver has seen a total of more than 100 cases of Hepatitis A since the outbreak began but only three new cases since June, said Tammy Vigil, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Health And Environment.
McDonald couldn’t say whether those three cases were contracted by people experiencing homelessness.
A total of 20 cases of Shigella have been reported in Denver since May, Vigil said. Five of those cases were reportedly connected to separate encampments, but it’s unclear whether the rest were connected to encampments.
Colorado woman awarded $40,000 after man sends explicit video to her estranged husband; a potential first under new “revenge porn” law
A Denver judge this month awarded damages to a woman after a man she dated sent a sexually-explicit video of her to her estranged husband, in what her attorney says is the first trial victory under Colorado’s recent “revenge porn” law.
The Aug. 3 decision in favor of Kristina Hendershott in Denver District Court was the first under the 2019 “Unauthorized Disclosure of Intimate Images Act“, which allows victims to recover economic damages if someone intentionally sends an intimate image of them without their consent, attorney Malissa Williams said.
“This certainly gets the word out that victims have civil recourse when intimate images are sent without their consent,” Williams said.
In July 2019, the man stole from her phone an old video of her engaging in sexual conduct with another man, Hendershott told The Denver Post. The man then sent the video to Hendershott’s estranged husband out of jealousy that Hendershott was spending time with him and his family, she said.
Hendershott said she was surprised to learn there were laws concerning “revenge porn.” After Googling around, she realized she might have a case.
“You usually only hear about this with celebrities,” Hendershott said. “You don’t hear about it with general people.”
After a one-day bench trial, a judge awarded Hendershott $40,000 to be paid by the man who sent the video.
In his ruling, Judge Christopher Baumann said he couldn’t find any other trial verdicts under the “revenge porn” statute, Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.