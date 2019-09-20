“Cop work 101” and the aid of citizens helped police make an arrest in the July armed robbery of the Alta Convenience Store.
Suspect Tristan Chad Billingsley, 21, denies the allegations against him and according to what his attorney said during his Thursday advisement hearing, had reached out to police to get the matter taken care of.
“I would describe this kind of as cop work 101 — this is good, old-fashioned cop work. We didn’t have very many leads in this case at all,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. Neighborhood canvasses and requests for private video surveillance footage helped detectives identify a Jeep reportedly used as the getaway vehicle and, ultimately, suspects, he said.
“Detectives, through the cooperation of a multitude of our citizens, were able to piece together, through video surveillance, where this Jeep both left and returned.
“ … This was a perfect example of how the police can partner with citizens in our community and get an individual off the street that is a public safety risk.”
Billingsley was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, which alleges aggravated robbery, a class-3 felony; felony menacing and misdemeanor theft. Formal charges are due by Oct. 2.
Two other young men are suspected of complicity, but at last report hadn’t been arrested or cited into court. Billingsley’s arrest affidavit indicates the men conspired to rob the gas station for money to settle a $68 bar tab, then divvied up what was left over.
On July 11, according to police, a man with his face hidden in a flag bandana entered the Alta gas station at about 2:21 a.m. He pointed a handgun at the male clerk and demanded money.
“Everything you can give to me, just give it to me. You have eight seconds,” the individual reportedly said, before fleeing with $253 in cash.
Surveillance footage from the store and residences with home security systems provided police with information that ultimately led to Billingsley.
First, investigators were able to link a green Jeep Wrangler to the scene, which they then found parked at a home on Chatam Drive.
Police contacted its registered owner, who said that at the time of the robbery, he lived at the home with Billingsley and another man.
The Jeep’s owner initially said Billingsley and the other man had taken his Jeep without permission, but Detective Jason English confronted him with footage reportedly showing him walking with two other men on Chatam Drive the morning of the robbery.
Per the affidavit, the interview subject proclaimed: “I can’t do this anymore!” and allegedly admitted to driving to the gas station, but said he hadn’t realized Billingsley had his handgun and claimed Billingsley had threatened him.
The man also reportedly said he had declined to take any of the money from the heist and when he snapped a picture of it, the other two made him delete it. A police electronics forensic specialist later recovered a thumbnail appearing to show cash spread out on a couch.
As English spoke with the Jeep’s owner, other officers served a search warrant, recovering a gun where the interview subject said it would be.
The man also described clothing Billingsley was allegedly wearing at the time of the robbery; the description matched that of the person recorded on store footage.
The interview paused when the Jeep’s owner began “coughing and vomiting.” According to English, the man said: “I aided and abetted a criminal.”
The man agreed to call Billingsley; the conversation, as English relayed it in the affidavit, indicated knowledge of the incident and included “excuses he (other man) could tell law enforcement when they asked questions.”
When the other man asked about the gun, Billingsley allegedly told him to “be smart” and “clean it real good.”
The Jeep’s owner then received a call from the third man allegedly involved in the robbery. That man allegedly advised the witness to “deny, deny, deny.”
Allegedly, the Jeep’s owner told English all three of them had been driving around talking about how to get money to settle a drug debt.
His and Billingsley’s second roommate later told English he was only riding along, but Billingsley allegedly began talking about the $68 they owed a local bar, and how to acquire some cash.
As rendered in the affidavit, this man’s statements ultimately indicated all three had hatched a plan at the bar and walked back home to get the Jeep, whose owner then drove them all to the gas station.
Billingsley allegedly went inside, then came rushing out, commanding, “go, go, go.”
Once back at their shared home, they counted out the money, set aside $68 for the bar tab, and split up the rest, the affidavit says.
The robbery took only seconds, according to the affidavit, and Billingsley allegedly said the clerk “was not going to give him the money, so he pulled the hammer back on the firearm, which in turn made the clerk provide money,” English wrote.
Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Boyko argued for Billingsley to be held on an elevated cash bond, despite his virtual lack of a criminal record.
“This was apparently done on a whim. … The conduct here is very concerning,” Boyko said.
Public defender Noah Sweet said, however, that Billingsley reached out to detectives when he learned there could be charges coming and had agreed to come speak with them. He was not home when they came knocking, but was not trying to avoid officers.
“Mr. Billinglsey wants to take care of this case. He doesn’t agree with the allegations,” Sweet said.
He said his client has employment, has lived in town for six months and has family here.
“These are just allegations. They haven’t been proven at all,” Sweet said, asking for Billingsley to be released on his own recognizance.
Montrose County Judge Bennet Morris agreed Billingsley is not a flight risk and said his willingness to cooperate was a point in his favor.
Morris also took note of the seriousness of the allegations.
“It’s a scary situation to imagine. I do have concerns in that regard,” the judge said.
He reduced bond from $60,000 to $3,500, which Sweet said Billingsley is unable to post. A new bond hearing was set for Sept. 26.
Hall said the lowered bail disappointed him. “I think he is a community risk,” the chief said.
“This isn’t just someone just going in to shoplift,” Cmdr. Matt Smith added.
“This is someone who goes in with a weapon into a public place, with little regard for who else is in there, presents a huge risk to them, a huge risk to officers responding, because we don’t know where that person is at. All we know is that there is somebody desperate and brazen enough to rob someplace armed.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
