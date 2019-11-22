The man accused of lighting an Uncompahgre Road home on fire last month had threatened to do so in the past, and he had a history of abusing the woman who lived there, an arrest affidavit alleges.
Bruce Steele, initially accused of attempted murder, was formally charged with arson. Four dogs are thought to have perished in the blaze, which destroyed the home, vehicles and other buildings.
Steele was additionally charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty; violating bond conditions in other cases and reckless endangerment. The alleged offenses are charged as acts of domestic violence and Steele is also accused as a habitual criminal, a sentencing enhancement if he is convicted.
He is due again in court Dec. 12 on the case.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the fire on Oct. 23 found the residence fully engulfed in flames, and a witness who was trying to put it out.
That witness, the son of the resident, told Deputy T. Thompson that Steele had been outside “making a bomb,” which he suspected had caused the fire, an arrest affidavit says.
The witness said he was outside on a call when he heard a loud bang, then saw Steele — who he said quickly pulled a dollar store mask down over his face — as flames began showing on the west side of his mother’s mobile home.
Steele, he said began to run away, with a butane lighter in his hand.
On Oct. 24, fire scene investigation revealed multiple propane tanks and aerosol cans on the west side of the home, the fire’s suspected point of origin.
Per the affidavit, the witness also told Thompson that Steele wore the mask frequently and would refer to himself as “The Green Guy.” Under this persona, Steele would become “very violent and break things” — plus he would wear the mask when “making bombs,” sometimes forcing the witness to take part by threatening him with a club, the affidavit further alleged.
The witness also alleged to deputies that Steele threatened his mother on a near-daily basis and when she didn’t want to do what Steele asked, he would say “I’m turning green” and threaten her with the club or other objects.
Per the affidavit, the witness’ mother told Thompson that on Oct. 23, Steele had called her to tell her her house was on fire. Her son, who listened to the call on speaker phone, said Steele claimed that “the demons” had done it.
Steele had previously threatened to burn down the woman’s home, per an Oct. 18 incident report cited in the affidavit.
The MCSO was called to the home that day after Steele allegedly assaulted the woman when she broke up with him. At the time, she reported Steele had struck her a week earlier and threatened her with a knife.
Steele allegedly said he would “burn the residence down with her in it if she called the cops,” the affidavit says. He fled when she told him she was calling authorities, Thompson said.
The deputy went on to cite other reports from October involving Steele and the woman and noted Steele’s alleged “extensive history of domestic violence.” Thompson said the pattern of abuse and escalating violence showed an extreme risk and that the the lives of the woman and her son were in danger.
According to court records, Steele is also charged in a separate case with second-degree assault; felony menacing; bond violation; third-degree assault and violating a protection order, all as acts of domestic violence.
In another case, he is charged with attempted second-degree assault; felony menacing; multiple counts of violating bond conditions; third-degree assault; violating a protection order and criminal mischief.
Steele is also charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault as acts of domestic violence in a different case, and, in other cases, with drug and traffic offenses.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.