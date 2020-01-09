Loretta Casler’s interest in art began at an early age. Her father was a commercial artist who painted signs, houses and barns in southwest Nebraska and he encouraged her to draw and paint.
She worked in the graphic arts industry for printers and publishers in San Francisco, Denver and Golden for 25 years. Casler loves exploring many subjects from florals, to wildlife to still life and portraits. Experimenting in a variety of media from watercolor, oil, to colored pencil and ink has helped her learn more about painting, composition and color theory. She has studied with nationally known artists from Carl Purcell, Soon Y Warren, Janie Gildow, and Paul Jackson. She enjoys sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm for painting and drawing with her students. Casler has taught classes since the late 1990s in the Boulder and Montrose areas and teaches privately. She has exhibited in juried and national shows for many years and has a nice collection of ribbons that encourage her to continue to learn more about art and share this knowledge with students.
