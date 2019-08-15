Colorado beauty and its history will be on display this weekend.
The first Chipeta Art Show, hosted by the new Friends of the Ute Indian Museum, will take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. The show will feature work from Susan Kienholz and Lu Anne Tyrrell.
Members of the Friends are welcome to a pre-viewing at 9 a.m. the day of the show. They can also attend a guided tour of the native plant garden located across the street in Ute Indian Park. The tour will be led by Mary Menz and Barbara Hodge.
Inspired by Native American culture and design, Kienholz’s paintings reflect the simplicity of traditional designs encouraging her audience to explore Native American history. She prefers to work in original watercolors and oils.
Originally from Michigan, Kienholz has called the Western Slope “home” for years. Her work is on permanent display at the Western Colorado Center for the Arts in Grand Junction, the Ute Indian Museum and the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona.
A Colorado native artisan, Tyrrell is a licensed photographer whose art includes photographs, digital art, cosmic pet pop art and mixed media. Her art has been sold regionally and across the state.
“These two artists are ideal to feature in this first Chipeta Art Show because of their passion for Colorado, Native American traditions, and the Ute Indian Museum. They have been supporters of the museum for several years and now serve on the new board of directors of the Friends,” said Arlyn Macdonald, president of the new Friends group, in a press release. “We are delighted to showcase their art for the community.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak to the artists. Refreshments will also be served in the morning.
Those looking to join the Friends of the Ute Indian Museum can do so at the event. A portion of the artists’ sales will go to the Friends and their upcoming projects.
