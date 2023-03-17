The impressive woodwork of Lester Gifford, who has since passed away, located and sold in Creative Corner. Gifford was with the co-op since the beginning, according to the co-op's website. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
The sign for local artisan co-op Creative Corner, located at 344 E. Main St. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
The impressive woodwork of Lester Gifford, who has since passed away, located and sold in Creative Corner. Gifford was with the co-op since the beginning, according to the co-op's website. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
People who have had their eye on something at Creative Corner here in town will need to get over there soon, since the shop will be closing by the end of May. The shop supports and has created a community of local artists over the last decade.
Almost 14 years ago members of the community noticed there was a shortage of vendor space in the wintertime when farmers markets (at the time) were closed in Montrose. This meant many non-produce vendors were missing out on a venue to sell their work for months out of the year.
In November 2009, just in time for the holiday season, Creative Corner was established: an artisan co-op that allowed local artists to display and sell their work. Barbara Krebs was one of these founding members, and her husband’s family owns the building where it currently resides at 344 E. Main St.
According to Krebs, it started with 10 vendors from the farmers markets, and over time she estimates they’ve had about a hundred vendors come and go, some residing in the store for years.
Art includes pottery, jewelry, knitted scarves, and clothing.
The late Lester Gifford made wooden toys and models, some of which are still sold at Creative Corner and now managed by his wife, Ginny.
Another member, Mary Mayhew, sells colorful felted hats and knitted clothing along with embroidery work.
The artists featured in the shop work four hours a week and pay a small amount of dues to help cover rent and utilities for the building, about 20% according to Krebs. The rest, and majority, of the sales go directly to the artists themselves.
Wendy Burrell has been a part of the co-op for about five years. Her beautiful gold aspen leaf magnets and jewelry as well as pressed flower artwork are located near the front of the store.
Burrell used to make art on the side while working as a teacher for 34 years. Now retired she’s focused more on her artwork.
The building Creative Corner calls home is being sold. After the co-op spent a month or more looking for a new location, preferably on Main Street, members did not find anything.
Most of the spaces they saw had too high of rent or were too big and unfinished to fit the co-op's purposes.
Burrell said that if the right space opened up, the group would love to continue their work (they might consider places off of Main Street), but for now, Montrose must come to terms that Creative Corner’s time may soon be over.
“It’s equally sad for us because we’re not only losing the store but we’re losing contact, weekly contact, with our friends,” said Burrell, adding the best part about the co-op was her getting to know the other artists.
Creative Corner will be open for its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday up until the last day of May.
There will be no discounts since the majority of the proceeds go back to the individuals whose artwork fills the shop.
The co-op just celebrated its 13th anniversary last November, and Burrell reflected on the amount of local regulars she has gotten to know downtown as well as the tourists she’s met, some coming from as far as France.
“It’s a very nice group of people,” said Krebs, clarifying that although the co-op is disbanding with artists going to various places they still plan to stay in touch.
Creative Corner also has a Facebook page and a website. No sales are made online, but both places contain more information on the co-op and its featured artists.
Burrell emphasized: “We would really like to stay together if we could find a spot that we can afford, and we really like being on Main Street.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone