June Estep
Estep Decorative Painting, just a shade better!
970- 417- 6763
Age: 28, again
Experience: 15 years in Montrose painting
Hometown: Aberdeen, Maryland
What inspired you to become a Decorative Painter?
I’ve always enjoyed painting and I have a storefront in Norwood, and I loved painting the windows. People kept stopping and asking me who did it, and if I would do it for them, and it grew from there to painting windows year round.
What is most challenging as a Decorative Painter?
The weather, and weather conditions.
Why?
When it’s wet I can’t paint, the paint doesn’t adhere to wet windows. If the weather is blowing sideways, it shuts me down for the day, unless there is an eave or overhang, but then I have to watch for dripping water. The coldest temperature that I ever painted in was 6 degrees and I had to keep my car running next to me to keep my paints in, and I kept jumping in to thaw out my hands, then get back out and paint some more.
What Decorative Painter moment is most memorable to you?
There are a lot over the years, but I do decorations at Montrose Memorial Hospital for Christmas, and every year I put an angel in the area between the front doors and the ER front doors. Some people don’t believe in anything, but a lot of people believe in angels, and I think a lot of praying goes on in that hospital, maybe more than in the area churches, so I always do a beautiful angel there, to help lift and comfort those who need it.
