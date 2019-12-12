paint that window
Decorative Painter June Estep creates “Merry Christmas” on a local storefront. (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

June Estep

Estep Decorative Painting, just a shade better!

970- 417- 6763

june@esteppainting.com

Age: 28, again

Experience: 15 years in Montrose painting

Hometown: Aberdeen, Maryland

 

What inspired you to become a  Decorative Painter?

I’ve always enjoyed painting and I have a storefront in Norwood, and I loved painting the windows. People kept stopping and asking me who did it, and if I would do it for them, and it grew from there to painting windows year round.

 

What is most challenging as a Decorative Painter?

The weather, and weather conditions.

 

Why?

When it’s wet I can’t paint, the paint doesn’t adhere to wet windows. If the weather is blowing sideways, it shuts me down for the day, unless there is an eave or overhang, but then I have to watch for dripping water. The coldest temperature that I ever painted in was 6 degrees and I had to keep my car running next to me to keep my paints in, and I kept jumping in to thaw out my hands, then get back out and paint some more.

 

What Decorative Painter moment is most memorable to you?

There are a lot over the years, but I do decorations at Montrose Memorial Hospital for Christmas, and every year I put an angel in the area between the front doors and the ER front doors. Some people don’t believe in anything, but a lot of people believe in angels, and I think a lot of praying goes on in that hospital, maybe more than in the area churches, so I always do a beautiful angel there, to help lift and comfort those who need it.

Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press. 

