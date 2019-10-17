Brian Hill

Brian Hill, owner/tattoo artist at Precision Art Tattoo & Body

 (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Owner/Tattoo Artist

Precision Art Tattoo & Body Piercing

242 W. Main, Montrose

970-901-2151

What inspired you to become a tattoo artist?

I grew up drawing and creating. I started working on people when I was fourteen, even though I probably shouldn’t have. I mainly drew cartoons and fantasy, dragons and creatures.

What is most challenging as a tattoo artist?

Trying to figure out what customers want, to get the idea from their imagination, to paper, to their body. I don’t do walk ins, tattoos are permanent, so I want to make sure they know what they are getting.

Why is it the most challenging?

Everybody’s skin is so different, darker skin makes colors duller, tans can also throw off color. It is a challenge to get it right.

What tattoo artist moment is most memorable to you?

I do so many, I do a lot of remembrance tattoos. I like being able to give my customers what they want, most of my tattoos are memorable, I even got to give an 83 year old their very first tattoo. I like to make people happy.

Age: 39

Experience :12 years professional tattooing

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

This Q&A was compiled by Leslie Brown, who can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.

Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, contact editor@montrosepress.com

Tags

Load comments