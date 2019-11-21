Distilling whiskey
Distilling whiskey is almost as much science as it is art. David Fishering checks a glass of 150 proof whiskey in the midst of the distilling process at Storm King Distilllery.

 (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Distiller

Storm King Distilling Co.

41 W. Main, Montrose

970-765-5606

Age: 37

Experience: Lifetime whiskey connoisseur, more than two years hands-on learning.

Born: Jacksonville, Florida

What inspired you to become a distiller? A huge love of whiskey. My wife and I wanted to start a family and we moved back home to Montrose, to be around family. The building presented itself and my dad and I went for it. It’s fantastic to get to work with my dad, and create something we both love.

What is most challenging as a distiller? Patience, and cash flow. Some of the spirits I start now, can sit in casks for over twenty years, my kids will be in their twenties before we ever open it. Some of the spirits my dad has worked on now, he may not be around to get to open and taste, but his grandkids will. We are creating a family legacy.

What distilling moment is most memorable to you? The day we first fired up the still and got to distilling. My wife was here, my mom and dad and we all toasted each other to success. Our whiskey won’t be available for years, but we have two Agave products, a Silver rum and a gin under our Storm King label that are available.

This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.

