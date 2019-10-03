Custom jewelry designer
Ouray Silversmiths
312 E. Main, Montrose
More About:
Jilian Keenan
Age: 30
Experience: 13 years hands on experience
Hometown: Longview, Texas
Education: GIA - AJP, Diamonds Graduate
What inspired you to become a custom jewelry designer?
When I was about 4, my dad had taken me to the shopping mall to find a present for mom for Mother’s Day. We stopped at a store and were able to string beads together and make a custom necklace for mom. The joy on her face when we gave her something we designed, made me want to learn how to create jewelry. Years later in high school, I was working for Melanie Kline who started Ouray Silversmiths, and she said I had a good eye and encouraged me, and things took off from there.
What is most challenging as a jewelry designer?
I love the challenge, but trying to take what a client is saying they want, looking at a client to see their style, and interpreting the ideas into a finished design, can be challenging.
Why?
When I create something for a client, I want their jaw to drop when they see it and for them to say “This is me!” I want the excitement my mom showed years ago, every time I create a jewelry piece for a client.
What custom jewelry designing moment is most memorable to you?
The first time I got to use the torch and was melting metal and watching it form into something that I had only seen in my mind before. After that I wanted to learn everything that I could, and I feel that my training helps me design pieces that work. I understand what metals can do, how they work with gemstones, and what the finished product can be. I think that helps our jewelers be able to follow my designs and create the perfect piece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.