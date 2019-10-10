Age: child of the ’60s
Hometown: Washington State
Education: Lifelong musician, singing lessons, music lessons
What inspired you to become a musical artist? It has always been my desire to be a performing artist, I found writing songs was a way to get there and to really honor my voice.
What is most challenging as a musical artist? Now days you have to pretty much continually be on tour to make it as a musician. I still put out records and CDs and lucky for me I love touring and live shows. Why? Keeping the tour cycle going, you really have to book far in advance to keep the tour going, and it can be difficult to make the arrangements and hit the dates.
What musical artist moment is most memorable to you? Every night I walk on stage something special happens, whether meeting a fan who tells me how much my music changed their life. Or getting to open for an artist that I am a huge fan of. Even the venues that just let me bring my dog inside when it’s too hot outside, they all make it special.
Jill Cohn is performing live this Saturday at The Listening Room, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 68 S. Grand Ave., Montrose, at 7 p.m.
This Q&A was compiled by Leslie Brown, who can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.
Nominate someone: Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, contact editor@montrosepress.com
