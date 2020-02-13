Artist Spotlight: Beauty from Ashes LLC
T.J., the owner and creator at Beauty from Ashes, works on fine sanding on a new project. She will sand it down, reconfigure it, or restore it to beauty for a new owner. 

 (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Name: T.J.

Business: Beauty from Ashes LLC, 970-765-8482

Age: 41

Born: Glenwood, Minnesota

What inspired you to become a person who brings dead things back to life?

I’ve always been crafty, and one day a friend showed me how to distress furniture, and I kind of got hooked. I saw myself as a dead thing that was brought back to life and made beautiful, and I want to share that.

What is most challenging as a person who brings dead things back to life?

Moving the heavy pieces can be challenging, but my husband helps there. I would have to say scheduling is the most difficult.

Why?

I really love what I do, and I want to do it all the time. But I homeschool my kids; I have other things that need to be done, and I cannot spend all my free time working on my projects. I have had to really learn how to schedule my time better, to get everything done that needs to be done, then I can work on projects.

What bringing dead things back to life moment is most memorable to you?

I love to give my creations as gifts. I do a lot of earring holders and I love taking my skill and talent and gifting it to others and blessing other people with my art.

