Artist Spotlight: Beauty from Ashes LLC

Name: T.J.
Business: Beauty from Ashes LLC, 970-765-8482
Age: 41
Born: Glenwood, Minnesota
What inspired you to become a person who brings dead things back to life?
I’ve always been crafty, and one day a friend showed me how to distress furniture, and I kind of got hooked. I saw myself as a dead thing that was brought back to life and made beautiful, and I want to share that.
What is most challenging as a person who brings dead things back to life?
Moving the heavy pieces can be challenging, but my husband helps there. I would have to say scheduling is the most difficult.
Why?
I really love what I do, and I want to do it all the time. But I homeschool my kids; I have other things that need to be done, and I cannot spend all my free time working on my projects. I have had to really learn how to schedule my time better, to get everything done that needs to be done, then I can work on projects.
What bringing dead things back to life moment is most memorable to you?
I love to give my creations as gifts. I do a lot of earring holders and I love taking my skill and talent and gifting it to others and blessing other people with my art.
