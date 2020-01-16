Artist Spotlight: Kyle Siegrist, cheesemonger

Name: Kyle Siegrist
Professional cheesemonger at South City Market
Age: 31
Experience: five years
Born: San Diego, California
What inspired you to become a cheesemonger?
Kroger hired me and there was a group interview and I saw that there was a specialty cheese shop. I asked questions because I had never heard of such a thing. I got the job, and was sent to cheese training, and have loved every minute of it.
What is most challenging as a cheesemonger?
The needs of everybody, there are so many cheeses available in the world.
Why?
People are asking for cheese and they don’t even know what it is, it was just something they read about or saw. I do internet searches with them and try to find comparables that we do have, or we taste other cheeses to see if we can find what they want. It is all a learning experience, for me and the customers, but we have fun tasting and getting there in the end.
What cheesemonger moment is most memorable to you?
I got to go to a five-day cheese conference, and was totally immersed in cheese, cheese makers and cheese lovers. They talked about the making of cheese, the ingredients, growing the ingredients, fermenting and tons of other things. The knowledge that was there for me to learn from was incredible. I got to taste everything, and if people come into the store we’ll do similar tastings to make sure they find the perfect cheese that they need.
