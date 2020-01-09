The library has a large, drab, textured surface that people often use for art — no, I am not referring to the sidewalks during summer programs.
In the youth services area, a full wall by the picture books is dedicated for artwork displays. For years, student art has been put there to showcase children’s creativity and what they might be learning from school. Water lilies by Monet and the starry nights of Van Gogh are but two of the hundreds of artistic styles represented on the library’s art wall. Each month a classroom teacher or homeschool group will bring in art that his or her students have recently completed. That art is pinned up to the wall — because it is made of burlap and foam — without any damage to it and hangs there for all to see. The art is often accompanied by a description of what it is and who made it.
Librarians typically rotate the art from month to month for a couple of reasons; namely time and access. Educators have to come in on their time off from work to display the artwork and that often means art is put up during evenings or weekends. Unless a group of people comes in to do this, it can take close to an hour to get all the pieces up on the wall and despite the library’s increase in open hours; it is still not handy for everyone. By stretching the display time out to a month, it is less of a hassle to bring the artwork in and, bonus, if you don’t come in to take your artwork down at the month’s end, a librarian will just take it down. And let’s face it, they may have more patience and care than you can muster at the end of a long workday.
It is important to give ample time for children and their families to see the art on display. Those who put the art up often notify their students and school families where it is and how long it’ll be up, so when they come to the library then they can see it for themselves. The joy we see on kids’ faces when they show their parents the art they have created in such a public place is great, but if families live in Olathe or almost to Ridgway, they will not necessarily come to Montrose library to see it. So, we at the library do a little bit extra and submit brief articles to the paper or write up posts on social media about each art display. By doing these little things, we hope to reach more families and patrons who might be interested in seeing the work on display.
“Wow, this is great!” you might say, “Is there a space where I can display my art?” Well, I am glad you asked, because the library has display cases open to the adults in the community for organizational advertisements as well as group and individual art. If you are interested in learning more about them, please contact the library and ask a circulation or reference librarian for help.
If you’re a kid who has some cool art, or other collections to share, then you can do that too! The display cases in the Children’s Department of the library are locked show-and-tell areas for our younger patrons to bring in all kinds of displays. These are available to those who fill out a form, submit it to a Youth Services librarian, and can take a few months before it’s your turn — they are popular!
So, now that you know more about how the library promotes the arts in our community and encourages patrons to show off their creativity, consider filling a display case with artwork or a collection of your own. Ask a Youth Services librarian if your school group would like to display some art for a month next school year on our artwall and help us celebrate the creativity present in our community.
James Stetson is a Youth Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
