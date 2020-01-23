Artist Spotlight: Missy's Metals

Metal artist
Missy Welfelt
Missy’s Metals, a subdivision of San Juan Metals
2171 E. Main
970-240-6067
Facebook: Missy’s Metals
Age: 45
Born: Midwest
Experience: 11 months
What inspired you to become a metal artist?
I had another job but it didn’t fulfill my creative side. My husband had the plasma cutter in the shop and I thought why not branch out and utilize the tools that we have here?
What is most challenging as a metal artist?
The size of the metal that I work with, some of the sheets are huge and weigh a lot.
Why?
I have a magnetic system to help move the metal sheets but it can still be daunting. Also I am self-taught on the intricate cuttings on the plasma cutter. Youtube has become my go to on learning how to do the cuts on some of the more intricate designs and patterns.
What metal artist moment is most memorable to you?
We love our veterans for what they have done for us, and we do a beautiful metal flag. A lady had purchased one for her father; she said when he opened it, he immediately teared up. A few minutes later he had disappeared, when they went looking for him they found him outside, already hanging it up. When I can help create that kind of moment, it’s awesome.
