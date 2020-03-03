Arts hold strong in Montrose as center nears 1 year

About a year ago, the volunteers responsible for the Montrose Center for the Arts were at last able to answer the question: “Where are you?”
The MCA early last spring moved in to its first-ever headquarters and gallery downtown, at 11 S. Park Ave., and since that time, the growth bodes well for arts, president and co-founder Jodine Broscovak and MCA adviser Bob Brown, a former gallery owner, said.
“Having the building, in my opinion, has really turned it around,” Brown said Feb. 28. “It was the center with no center, but we were fortunate to find an ideal place, if we can grow into financially.”
That ideal space is about 4,500 square feet of gallery, gift shop, workshop/class space, plus the office for the Valley Symphony Association and a scaled-down version of artist Mike Simpson’s framing shop that was formerly on Main Street.
“We always got the question of, ‘Well, where are you? Where are you located?,’” Broscovak said.
“ … It’s the only culturally all-inclusive arts destination that Montrose has. Montrose has never had an arts center. We’re working hard at getting people used to the idea and everybody is so receptive,” she said earlier.
“An overarching goal we have is to unify a lot of the different art organizations in town into one stronger one,” Brown said.
The Montrose Visual Arts Guild has moved a lot of its operations into the center, he said, citing the “really strong, close partnership” with the guild.
The MCA teams with about six partner art organizations. In just months since moving into 11 S. Park Ave., membership has grown from about 80 to 132 individuals and couples.
The center is home to the work of local artists, who rent wall space by the linear foot, with displays rotated about every three months.
It’s also home to special shows, including an exhibit of homeschool student art, where young artists offer their takes on the techniques of Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock and Georges Seurat. As well, the MCA works with the children of Haven House Transitional Living Center and Partners youth mentoring.
“We are focusing a lot on working with children, getting children to develop their creative side,” Broscovak said.
Each month, a featured artist’s work hangs in the main gallery and a reception is held during the MCA’s First Friday event. February’s artist was Simpson. March’s is Sheryl Williams, who works in alcohol inks and watercolors. The reception is from 5 - 7 p.m. this Friday and her work will grace the gallery through month’s end.
“It’s been really growing by leaps and bounds. I think we’re getting public awareness. Every First Friday, we seem to be getting more and more people,” Broscovak said.
The numbers of classes and workshops have also been increasing, right along with attendees.
The MCA is also proving attractive to groups that have annual shows. This year, the Alpine Photographers, San Juan Weavers Guild and the Western Colorado Watercolor Society will use the space for their shows.
After succeeding in opening a permanent location, the challenge is keeping the doors open. The MCA is an all-volunteer organization.
“The way we sustain the arts center is memberships, dues, grants and donations, and then our rentals certainly help a little,” Broscovak said.
There is heavy focus on fundraising. An upcoming spaghetti dinner and silent auction is slated for the Elks Lodge March 19 (details pending). The big fundraiser is in September, when the Murder Mystery Dinner returns for the second year.
The MCA benefited from individual and business donations, as well as a recent windfall of $13,800 from the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose. Brown and Broscovak also actively seek grants.
“A huge part is to keep the doors open. What we really need support for is that and to help sponsor the kids’ art classes, art supplies and to pay the instructors,” Broscovak said.
“We would like to bring in some national artists and provide some workshops or special programs, but they’re very expensive. We have to cover staying here first.”
But things are looking up for the center and arts in the community.
“When I think of what we accomplished in such a short time, it’s truly amazing,” said Broscovak.
“The future is really bright for us,” added Brown. “We’re no Santa Fe, but it’s building, I think.”
Upcoming fundraiser
• A Square Deal: In April, artists 16 and older can pick up a free square canvas at the art center; paint it any way they like and return it to the MCA April 17 or 18, 1-3 p.m. (Do not sign the artwork — just put its title and artist name on the back.) The paintings will be donated for a silent auction fundraiser and displayed April 21 - May 1, with the reception and sale from 5 - 8 p.m. May 1; all proceeds benefit the MCA. Info: 970-787-9426.
