The Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater present 101 Dalmatians and A Year with Frog and Toad Summer Spectacular performances. Each week–long camp ends with two free performances on that Friday with 101 Dalmatians on Friday, July 23 at 1 and 5 p.m. and A Year with Frog and Toad on Friday, July 30 at 1 and 5 p.m.
The annual Young People’s Theater Summer Spectacular program brings 15-25 kids grades 3-6 together to produce an entire musical production in just five days. Kids arrive on Monday at 9 a.m. not having even seen the script, and by Friday, act, sing and dance in two performances.
The classic Disney tale follows dalmatians Pongo, Perdita and their beloved puppies as they avoid ending up as the coat of stylish yet evil Cruella de Vil.
“101 Dalmatians is a such a beloved story that we’ve had tons of positive feedback about the choice. We had a waitlist for the camp within days of registration opening,” said artistic director Leah Heidenreich.
While a slightly less known musical, the books of Frog and Toad shaped many youngsters’ childhoods. A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.
