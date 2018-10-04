I write this to you good folks from my camper trailer on a rainy day at the Colorado National Monument. Although I have said previously that I am retired from the plein air events, I have one more to do. Earlier this year artist friend John Lintott had asked me to participate in the 2018 Colorado National Plein Air Invitational event. I agreed and consequently, here I am … my last event.
While the rain we are getting is long overdue and wonderfully appreciated, it doesn’t help much with the practice of painting out of doors, on location. This can be more than just a minor hindrance to the artist. We will overcome. We just have to deal with it. As I’ve done before, maybe by painting through the windshield of my truck or window of my trailer.
There are 18 of us that were invited to participate in this event. Local, regional and even out of state artists have gathered. Several of whom I know. It’s nice to see old friends and get caught up on each of our activities. Meeting new artist friends is also a pleasure.
The Colorado National Monument is really a pretty spectacular place. Lots of red rock, canyons, junipers and views. There a vast views overlooking the Grand Valley with the Bookcliff mountains in the far distance to the north, Grand Mesa to the east and Mount Garfiled in the distant foreground. My camp is located such that I can take advantage of this vista. The night sparkles of the town lights are an added bonus.
With this current weather system moving into the area, we were treated to wonderful a sunrise and sunset yesterday. Without even leaving my campsite, I did a sunrise watercolor yesterday morning. Then last evening, as the clouds began to slowly creep across the evening sky, I started my supper.
While I waited for the cooking process to happen, I noticed the color of the oncoming sunset. Quickly I set up my watercolor outfit and began to lay in a sketch in anticipation of the evening sunset. Because the colors change so rapidly, it is often a common practice to get the drawing done ahead of time and then when the time comes, lay in the color. That was my plan.
As I was preparing my paper for the oncoming splash of color, I realized that the stove was still cooking away. I dashed inside and turned the heat off. I had grilled some meat earlier while the breeze/wind was low and it was resting on the counter. My plan had been to eat while waiting for the sunset but it didn’t happen that way.
The color came on rapidly. I delicately stroked some yellows and orange into the dark shapes of clouds in the sky. Then this warm orange glow swept across the Bookcliff mountain range in the distance. The Grand Valley was cast in a wonderful orange violet as night time lights began to sparkle across the valley.
There was a lot happening all at once, not to mention changing as quickly as I stroked color onto the paper. Supper was forgotten. By the time I sat down to the table it was almost dark outside. My supper was cold but I had my painting.
There will be a show and sale at the Redlands Community Center beginning Friday night and running through Sunday to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there.
Mike Simpson is a nationally recognized artist who with his wife, Kathy, operate Simpson Gallery, Studio and Frame Shop from their home space in Montrose. Sign up for Mike’s newsletter at www.mikesimpsonart.com. He can also be followed at www.facebook/simpsongalleryandstudio or www.facebook.com/mikesimpsonfineart
