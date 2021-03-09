A decade of art: Amazing Glaze marks milestone

Art has long been seen as multi-functional, from a fun outlet to a way to understand our surroundings better.
For Amazing Glaze owner Cherie Adell, art is a form of therapy.
Adell celebrated 10 years of being in business at Amazing Glaze on Saturday with free barbecue and drinks.
The store bustled with returning and new customers, all excited to congratulate the staff on the anniversary.
Adell is both proud and excited for the future of the store.
“I love my job,” she said.
Amazing Glaze first opened in 2007, next door to its current location at 209 E. Main St. Adell relocated in 2014 so she could fulfill a new dream of having customers painting on a back patio.
“I fell in love with that vision. In the summer time we have tables, water features, plants, and it’s shaded. It’s been great. That’s how we grew into this space,” Adell said.
About three years ago, Amazing Glaze received a liquor license and began serving beer and wine, on top of the workshops and classes added in 2014.
The shop also introduced a canvas painting lineup of classes, most of which are taught in the evenings, as well as DIY art like nail art.
“We have staff who are great at alcohol ink and acrylic pours,” Adell said.
Adell hopes to expand the shop into a secondary location next door, where they can have a “messier” studio for painting, and a “clean” studio for ceramics workshops.
Many of the Amazing Glaze art students are homeschooled students, so the shop often serves as their art curriculum.
The children often begin classes nervous and reserved, but quickly grow more confident and open with each other as they become more immersed in the art.
Students work on a variety of projects, including a recent class that taught the kids how to do an acrylic paint pour of the Colorado flag.
Amazing Glaze is a multi-functional shop.
While it offers ceramics, painting, canvas painting, and so much more, it also serves as art therapy for many of its customers.
Adell said she met many of her best friends through the store, from her staff to regular customers who became a part of the Amazing Glaze “family.”
For many, what began as a hobby became an addiction, or a therapeutic session.
“Many people have expressed to me how important this place has been in terms of having a place to relax, get away, and de-stress,” Adell said.
“Art therapy through painting is amazing for stress relief. We try to provide that kind of environment.”
Adell has many stories of customers who were seeing a therapist on a regular basis before finding her store.
One customer in particular even tried to get Amazing Glaze funded through her therapy insurance as a therapy session.
“It brought so much relief to whatever she was going through. She was seeing a counselor, and next thing you know, she found her outlet here,” Adell said.
Adell said she watched the customer blossom from someone who would initially walk in quiet and withdrawn, and over the course of six months, became more outgoing and involved.
In terms of the positive impact on mental health, Adell is proud of how Amazing Glaze has helped her customers.
COVID presented some challenges for the art store.
After launching a curbside pickup and delivery initiative right before the shutdown, Adell said the city shut them down.
The initiative was put in place in hopes that customers could paint their projects at home.
“I think that was the fire I needed to be lit in order for me to get this launched,” Adell said.
With the new launch, the store now offers ceramic pieces to go, as well as a variety of canvas designs with direction customers can take home and paint.
“If people suffer from insomnia, they can get out their ceramics or canvas and paint. I know that would be relaxing to me,” Adell said.
The new service offers a way for the store to expand its hours and continue serving Montrose.
This year, Adell would like to focus on more tourists traveling to and through Montrose.
Even if visiting for a short time, customers are required to leave pottery creations at the store so they can be fired in the kiln. Once the pieces are done, Amazing Glaze staff will ship them anywhere.
With the pandemic ongoing, the store is now taking reservations for two-hour time slots so staff can manage how many people are in the store at a time.
Customers can return to complete their work as many times as they want at no additional cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.