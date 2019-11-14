Local poets offer literary night
The Talking Gourds Poetry Club will host a second poetry reading in November featuring locals Suzanne Cheavens and Stephanie Osan.
Mark the date: Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the gallery headquarters of our partner -- Telluride Arts, 135 W. Pacific Ave.
Suzanne Cheavens has lived in the San Juan Mountains for over half her life. The natural world is her greatest source of inspiration. The journey into poetry is a relatively new one, though as a journalist, columnist and sports writer, hers is a world of words.
Stephanie Osan is a multidisciplinary artist, performer, poet, and designer. She holds a BFA in Design and a BA in Literature of the African Diaspora from the University of Texas. A co-founder of the Telluride Dance Collective, Stephanie has extensive dance training in a wide variety of styles; she lives to move.
The Sherbino Theater Presents Ouray’s Own nationally touring folk-rock duo You Knew Me When
You may recognize the band name You Knew Me When from area performances at places like the Ouray Mountain Air Music Series, the Mountain Village “Music on the Green” Series, or periodic performances at the New Sheridan Bar in Telluride. What you may not realize though is this nationally touring folk-rock duo is based right here in Southwest Colorado in Ouray. After six and a half years of nonstop touring since leaving Nashville, Tennessee, the duo have made a home on the Western Slope and will be performing at The Sherbino Theater in Ridgway on Nov. 16.
It’s been one wild ride for the duo since quitting their Nashville jobs (Karisa as a tenured public school music teacher and Cie as the Global Events Manager for Gibson Guitar), and setting out on the road. Having lived out of a teardrop camper and camper van for six and a half years, traveling to 49 of the 50 states and parts of Canada, and sometimes performing over 200 shows per year, the duo recognized the need to find balance in their daily lives and began to seek out ways to rediscover what it means to have a home-life. That rediscovery lead them to Southwestern Colorado, where Karisa now serves as the Pre-K – 12th Grade Music and Choral Teacher for Ouray School while Cie has been producing award-winning visual artwork, including a few pieces at the 610 Art Gallery in Ridgway.
Annual Noon Advent Concerts
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at Fifth and Palmer in Delta announces the Annual Noon Advent Concerts starting Tuesday Nov. 26 and continuing through Dec. 17 . Mark your calendars for this weekly respite in preparation for Christmas. The first concert will be Harps in Motion, the second is a Special Men’s Choir and the third is a quartet from the Youth Orchestra. The final concert, Dec. 18, will be singer, Kathy Kolman. More information on these concerts will be forthcoming each week. Feel free to contact our facilitator, Elizabeth Wilcox, 970-874-9832.
