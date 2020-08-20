Whether in Italy, Thailand or colorful Colorado, Jill and Rick Myers are using any and every opportunity to capture their travels. Sometimes the opportunity presents itself to capture an interesting subject. Sometimes the two will keep shooting, hopeful something unexpected will turn out in the photo.
Traveling is just a part of what they are doing with their time together. Art and photography are their other interests.
“Our main passion is to create long-lasting images and capture the beauty of the Rocky Mountain areas,” Jill said.
The Myerses’ primary medium is photography. Jill has been in love with art all of her life. Rick has done photography since he was 16. Fusing the two after retirement was a no-brainer.
“A perfect day for us is to go out and go to the mountains and try to capture the moment out there,” Jill said.
“There’s beautiful places everywhere, but you can’t beat [Colorado],” Rick said.
For the month of August, the couple's work can be seen at Montrose Center for the Art as part of the Motor Art Madness exhibit. Next to the exhibit is a wall of photographs from Jill and Rick.
The duo is usually featured in MCA’s exhibits, but they were especially interested in being a part of Motor Art Madness. Growing up, Jill’s father was an auto body man, so being around an abundance of different vehicles, she started to appreciate the look of cars from the 1960s.
“I love to capture the old cars that are rusting away and seem forgotten but have so much new beauty with the rust and the deterioration,” Jill said.
Rick, too, has fond memories of older car types.
“The old classics I love, but then next to that are the ones that are falling apart and rusting out, laying out in the field, almost forgotten,” he said. “They have so much character to them with the rust and everything.
“I was always around cars and trucks growing up, so I built an appreciation for some of those beautiful cars.”
Jill’s piece featured in Motor Art Madness, a photo of a 1930s Auburn, was finished on metal print, which gives the piece a slick look.
“We produced it on metal to emphasize the shine and the flow and the beauty of the car,” she said.
Another featured piece in the exhibit is a project of Rick’s, where he captured 1920s and 1930s car grills, also with a metal finish. The frame, like many other of the couple’s photographs, was done as a custom barnwood frame.
“I was at a car show, and I looked at this grill, and thought to myself, they don't make them this way anymore, so I got fascinated by putting together grills,” Rick said.
“Most of the cars in the 1920s and 30s were just pure art form,” he added. “It is some of the most gorgeous cars ever.”
Art has been a mainstay in Jill’s life since she was young. She was an avid drawer and was inspired by the different mediums of art.
“I enjoyed really looking at a subject and capturing the essence of that subject,” she said.
Her talent was apparent at a young age. An art teacher of Jill’s noticed, and pushed her to keep going. It provided a heavy influence on her decision to pursue art education in college.
After completing her degree, she spent 15 years teaching art in middle school and high school in Meeker. She wanted her students to see art from a different perspective.
“When I'm teaching art, a lot of it is teaching students how to look at it,” she said. “Looking at the positive and negative spaces, the lights, the darks and the values. Trying to find a different angle, a different view than just standing up and taking a shot.”
Rick realized he could have a future in photography after winning some awards in a high school photography contest. Now, along with vehicles, he enjoys capturing interesting weather patterns.
“To be honest, I kind of have dynamic types,” he said. “Dynamic weather brings on dynamic photos. Snow is flying like crazy. That heavy duty weather is when I want to go out and take pictures, because they bring out awesome photos.”
Flowers are one of Jill’s main interests. She’s captured shots of monarch lilies, which are some of her favorite photographs. Also, when capturing flowers, there’s a different possibility every time, she said.
“I just love flowers. There's so much beauty and intricacy in flowers. Many times you’ll capture butterflies and bugs. There's so much going on with flowers, so there's always a lot of interest there,” Jill said.
Often, the two will compare photos, and see if any adjustments are needed. Sometimes Jill will do some editing, crop a photo or enhance the lighting. And every now and then, she will do some manipulation with the photograph.
The couple plans to visit Australia once the pandemic eases and it becomes safe. It’s a place Jill is eager to visit, curious as to what photographs she’ll be able to capture on the trip.
To see more of the couple's work, visit “M and M Artistic Images” on Facebook; mandmartisticimages.com or head to Montrose Center for the Arts, located at 11 S. Park Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.