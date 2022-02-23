Acclaimed Duo Baldo is the musical-comedic cure for the wintertime blahs

Do you have a case of the “winter blahs”? If so, the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association has just the perfect cure for you.
The musical comedy team Duo Baldo is renowned violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi.
Their critically acclaimed performances combine virtuosic playing, theatrical humor, and pop culture, performing well known melodies from Brahms, Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Monti. The melodies are familiar, and the unexpected humor is delightful.
Based in Italy, Duo Baldo made their debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004. Violinist Brad Repp has appeared as violin soloist with Jose Carreras. He performs on a 1736 Testore violin. Aldo Gentileschi performs on a Baldwin Grand piano.
Duo Baldo will entertain audiences at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Sold at the door, single concert admission for adults is $20; $5 for students under 12. Season tickets are also available for $45/adults; $15/student; $95/family.
Masks will be required at this concert.
For more ticket information, contact Bob Brown, 970-835-4480, or Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308.
