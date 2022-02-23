Acclaimed Duo Baldo is the musical-comedic cure for the wintertime blahs

Duo Baldo is coming to Delta on Saturday, Feb. 26. (Submitted photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Do you have a case of the “winter blahs”? If so, the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association has just the perfect cure for you.

The musical comedy team Duo Baldo is renowned violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi.

Their critically acclaimed performances combine virtuosic playing, theatrical humor, and pop culture, performing well known melodies from Brahms, Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Monti. The melodies are familiar, and the unexpected humor is delightful.

Based in Italy, Duo Baldo made their debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004. Violinist Brad Repp has appeared as violin soloist with Jose Carreras. He performs on a 1736 Testore violin. Aldo Gentileschi performs on a Baldwin Grand piano.

Duo Baldo will entertain audiences at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Sold at the door, single concert admission for adults is $20; $5 for students under 12. Season tickets are also available for $45/adults; $15/student; $95/family.

Masks will be required at this concert.

For more ticket information, contact Bob Brown, 970-835-4480, or Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?