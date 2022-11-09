Amadeus is arguably the best-known stage play by the late English playwright, screenwriter, and novelist, Peter Shaffer. First produced in November, 1979, the drama received five Tony Awards in 1980 and eight Academy Awards for its movie adaptation in 1984.

Set in 18th century Vienna, the fictionalized story depicts a struggle for primacy between two classical music giants: Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.



