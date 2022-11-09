Amadeus is arguably the best-known stage play by the late English playwright, screenwriter, and novelist, Peter Shaffer. First produced in November, 1979, the drama received five Tony Awards in 1980 and eight Academy Awards for its movie adaptation in 1984.
Set in 18th century Vienna, the fictionalized story depicts a struggle for primacy between two classical music giants: Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
In the opening scene, the ailing and aged Salieri claims to have intentionally poisoned Mozart. Relating his tale to us, his theater audience, in flashback, Salieri explains why he felt compelled to destroy Mozart. Ah, but is he telling the truth? Therein lies the mystery.
Antonio Salieri (played by M. A. Smith) serves as the court composer to Joseph II, Emperor of Austria, (played by Gary Hokit). A devout Catholic in the Holy Roman Empire, Salieri yearns for the ultimate honor — immortality — his name and renown lasting even beyond the grave. On his knees, he begs God to grant him his wish.
Unfortunately for Salieri, God seems to have other plans. Bursting on the scene is the brash and boorish Mozart, whose scatological sense of humor and inappropriate egotism are exceeded only by his seemingly effortless composing genius, (played by Everett Gregory).
Furious with God for misplacing the gift of musical immortality that he craves, Salieri renounces his faith in God and his admiration of the skills and talents of the naive but foul-mouthed Mozart. Filled with bitterness, Salieri embarks on a course of character assassination that crushes every financial opportunity for Mozart. Posing as a supporter of the young composer, he deftly squelches every opportunity. Even when Mozart’s wife, Constanze Weber (Janel Culver) secretly pleads for help from Salieri, she comes up empty-handed — virtually stripped of her dignity.
Bending the ears of the emperor are three sycophants: Count Johann Killan von Strack (Jeff Nelp), Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg (Bill Bottomly) and Baron Gottfried van Swieten (Bob Sorrell).
And throughout the play are the drones of gossip and negativity. Like a Greek Chorus, these “Little Winds” (Eli Tafoya and Connor Gregory-Clutts) echo the action and meaning of the play. Filling out the cast are a dozen servants and citizens of Vienna
As the inevitably tragic life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ends, and the suicidal Antonio Salieri ponders the outcome of his scheming, the questions still endure for all of us: What is the price of genius? Who wins if everyone loses? And who killed Amadeus?
Amadeus is directed by Kathy Murdoch and assisted by Ruthie Rich. Technical direction is provided by Chuck Vanderwist and Scene Design by Ray Jantzen.
The play opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, with additional evening performances on Nov.12, 13, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20 and 27. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Amadeus is for mature adults due to language and a brief sexual reference.
