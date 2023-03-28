An ageless celebration of the season: 'Godspell' plays in Ridgway

Minerva West presents the iconic "Godspell," the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz of Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden fame.
The play, which has been produced by multiple touring companies and seen many revivals since its debut in 1971, was reworked for a Broadway revival in 2012.
This version, which the performance art group Minerva West will be performing, presents contemporary arrangements of the original chart-topping songs: ”Day by Day," "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best,” "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side.”
Structured as a series of parables interspersed with song, the show follows a small group of people, usually eight non-biblical and one John the Baptist/Judas character, who help Jesus share his teachings through storytelling and games.
“We’re excited to be performing the updated version of Godspell,” said Director Kathleen O’Mara. “The new musical arrangements are amazing with three, four — even five and six part harmonies.”
The production stars: Joe Alaimo, Erica Barrows, Alice Billings, Linda Browning, Guthrie Castle, Jamie Coulter, Nick Cowan, Ninah Hunter, David Olson, Debra Overton, Brenda Ratcliff, Kate Rolston, Susannah Smith, and Adin Sterling.
Godspell will be presented at the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway, with performances on March 30-31 at 7:30 p.m.; April 1 at 3 p.m.; April 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 at 3 p.m.
Tickets: $20, adults; $10, students and $15 group ticket rate (for groups of eight or more) are available online at minervawest.org. Tickets (cash/check only) will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the show on the day of the performance.
