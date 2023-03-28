An ageless celebration of the season: 'Godspell' plays in Ridgway

Minerva West presents 'Godspell' in Ridgway at the 4H Event Center. (Submitted photo)

Minerva West presents the iconic "Godspell," the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz of Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden fame.

The play, which has been produced by multiple touring companies and seen many revivals since its debut in 1971, was reworked for a Broadway revival in 2012.



