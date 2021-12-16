The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose opened a new art exhibit in September featuring the work of Gregg Deal, titled “Merciless Indian Savages.” It’s a provocative show, an Indigenous exploration of what American democracy means for Indian Country.
Gregg Deal is a contemporary artist and activist whose work deals with indigenous identity through a pop culture lens. Gavin Dahl spoke with him on KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio about the exhibit, which will be on display through January.
Gavin Dahl: Thanks for joining me, Greg.
Gregg Deal: Thanks for having me.
Gavin Dahl: Start by telling listeners about yourself. Where are you from? Where are you based? And what are the mediums you like to work in?
Gregg Deal: I grew up in Utah, meeting my wife there and moving to Washington, DC, where we lived for about 17 years before we moved to Colorado. I live in El Paso County on the outskirts of Colorado Springs. And I work primarily in paint and murals and performance art and conceptual work, filmmaking, spoken word, I mean, you name it, I’m kind of using everything.
Gavin Dahl: You’re a tribal member of which nation?
Gregg Deal: I’m a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, which is in Nevada, just outside of Reno.
Gavin Dahl: There are so many striking images in your current show at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose including the piece that reads “existence as protest.” Another reads “solidarity through tradition.” There’s even a COVID public service announcement of sorts that says “protect our elders.” Talk about the visual themes in this show and your graphic style.
Gregg Deal: I’m a fan of portraits so faces tend to make an appearance in my work. It’s a mix, honestly, I mean, I went to school for painting. But I also took the same amount of graphic design courses as graphic design majors and really wanted to have some things that I could use as tools within my work.
And so creating work that, you know, starts in a drawing and then ends up graphically, can exist as a mural, can exist as a print, can exist as a sticker, or as a t-shirt, is where I go with a lot of those things. So the works that you mentioned, are meant to be sort of graphically interesting to look at, following an old sort of propaganda style that you might see in China, Cuba, even Russia.
In Mexico, there’s these print processes at that time where you could only do like a three or four color print process and so it limited your color palette and Shepard Fairey kind of made something like that pretty popular, but it’s been around for 100 years.
It’s just meant to sort of, within the works that I create, to have a sort of collective indigenous voice. Those works tend to be the most effective.
Gavin Dahl: You include a piece in your show at the museum that juxtaposes cartoon depictions of native characters and caricatures into a silhouette of the Chief Wahoo image used by the baseball team in Cleveland. As you know, the Montrose school district still utilizes native mascot iconography at the high school and one of the middle schools.
But under a new state law in Colorado, those schools are going to change mascots by next year. I’ve heard plenty of locals in Montrose say the school mascots are not intended to offend, they’re a source of pride for alumni, other arguments like that. Talk about why you’ve been outspoken on this issue for many years in your work and in your public statements.
Gregg Deal: Like you said, I’ve been at this for a few years. In Washington, DC, I was one of many voices that were at the head of the mascot debate with the Washington football team, and have had an opportunity to participate at a lower level, but certainly participate, in Colorado under this new law.
There’s a school in our area called Cheyenne Mountain and their mascot were Indians. And it kind of happens a couple of ways. One is people who just don’t really want to give up the perception of their tradition and it doesn’t make sense to give it up. Often times, having indigenous people inform this discussion has really been difficult, because nobody wants to hear it even if it’s a valid discussion.
We’re part of a generation of people where representation of indigenous people was really one sided and sort of vapid, in its representation. It’s stereotypical, it’s incorrect, it’s based on the perception of non native people over the course of hundreds of years of romantic nationalism. Those elements have informed what our identity is.
But in the age of social media, our identity has changed dramatically, because we’ve been able to inform what that identity is.
But like anything old dogs, new tricks, you know, it’s really difficult for people to let go of things and realize that maybe what they hold as being non offensive is in fact, and realizing that there are other ways of thinking of things, there are other ways of honoring, there are other ways of having this discussion, and having it in a way that can be positive for a community that’s open to hear the stories of other actual indigenous people.
Gavin Dahl: Along those lines, stories of actual indigenous people, you have an acrylic work on canvas at the Ute Museum called Bloody Knees, Bloody Elbows, about a boy at an Indian boarding school. Can you talk about that?
Gregg Deal: Yeah, that painting is based on the story that came out of the boarding school that my relatives went to in Schertz, Nevada. It is meant to illustrate the stories that we don’t hear about. Oftentimes, particularly in the art world, we are resorting to storylines that make sense to a buyers market and the buyers market is predominantly white.
That Western buyers market wants to see cowboys and Indians, they want to see the headdresses, they want to see buckskin. Boarding schools are these stories that nobody really wants to talk about, because it’s ugly, and it’s painful.
But I think in terms of some sort of reconciliation and recognition, and in trying to avoid erasure of indigenous people, not just in the 1800s, but between that time and this time where boarding schools really thrived and existed, that piece is specifically about those events, those boarding schools.
Right now, obviously, that’s really relevant between the boarding school issues that are gaining ground in Canada and are beginning to gain ground here in the United States. They just found an unmarked grave of about 200 bodies at the boarding school that my relatives went to in Nevada. So it’s a very real issue. And that piece is meant to sort of illustrate that.
Gavin Dahl: A potent image and something that maybe is a little bit of a different style than a lot of what you mentioned, a kind of the graphic style, that sort of propaganda posters. I feel like it conveys pain, or that reckoning in a way that’s different from some of your more striking kind of pop culture takes, you know?
Gregg Deal: Yeah, I mean, that piece is definitely working within a style that I use, but I don’t use as much. As the story goes, a young boy goes to a boarding school. He’s bathed and they put a talc on him because they think all the Native kids are dirty, and they, you know, have lice or whatever else.
And as they’re cleaning them and scrubbing them, the woman who’s doing all of that sees that his elbows and his knees are darker than the rest of him, which is actually quite common for people who have a little melanin in their skin.
And so she took a wire brush and she scrubbed those until they bled. The pain that he felt, and soiling his sheets with his own blood in bed, are the things that ultimately led to his death. So yeah, I wanted to create something that wasn’t as clean and crisp as the graphic stuff, but was a little more painterly, and something that could sort of articulate the pain and wrongness of that story.
Gavin Dahl: Powerful work. That’s artist and activist Gregg Deal. His art exhibit Merciless Indian savages, is on display at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose through January. He also sells stickers, patches, pins, stencils, t-shirts, all at greggdeal.com. Thanks for speaking on the radio with me, Greg.
Gregg Deal: Hey, thanks for having me.
