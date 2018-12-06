Lin Mussman has always been interested in art, all sorts of art. This includes “landscapes in oils, hand-made cards, horseshoe and nail art, pen and ink drawings of wildlife, elk antler jewelry and other fun stuff,” she said.

Her latest projects involve gourds.

“My daughter enticed me to do chickens with gourds,” Mussman said. Beyond the chickens, she has quite a selection of snow-person gourds for the holiday season.

For Mussman, the most fun aspect of her art is “being creative, no matter the medium. I really like oil painting the best,” she said. She’s painted Mount Sneffles and the Peek-a-boo Castles.

As for challenges, “I like to do details. I do Bighorn Sheep with pen and ink. I like to put every little hair on them,” Mussman said.

Her advice to prospective artists?

“The best thing to do is play around with it, whether you do painting or anything else, just get into it,” she said. “Just do it.”

Mussman does four shows a year. Her work may be seen at Creative Corner, 344 Main St. in Montrose, as well as US Bank, Art in Motion, and the River Meadows office.

“I welcome special orders.” Contact Mussman at Creative Corner Wednesday after 2 p.m. or call her at 970-497-6379.

Carol McDermott is a freelance correspondent who spotlights the Montrose Center for the Arts.

